India Post

Pak intruder arrested along IB in Jammu

Pak intruder arrested along IB in Jammu
October 08
11:03 2019
JAMMU: A Pakistani intruder was arrested by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border here on Monday, officials said. The intruder was apprehended soon after he crossed the border in R S Pura sector of Jammu, they said. He is being questioned, the officials said, refusing to divulge any other details.

This is the third Pakistani intruder to be arrested along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu in the last 17 days. A Pakistani teenager was arrested in Akhnoor sector of Jammu on October 3 and another Pakistani national was arrested from Chandu Chak village of R S Pura on September 21. PTI

