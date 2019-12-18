Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pak judiciary has shown itself in very poor light by giving death sentence to Musharraf: Soz

Pak judiciary has shown itself in very poor light by giving death sentence to Musharraf: Soz
December 18
16:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday said Pakistan’s judiciary has shown itself in very poor light by sentencing to death former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, whose ‘formula’, he claimed, would have solved the Kashmir problem for good long ago.

A three-member bench of a special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, pronounced the verdict on Tuesday in the landmark high treason case launched against the ex-Pakistan Army chief in 2013 by the previous government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif there.

“Pakistan judiciary has once again shown itself in very poor light by proposing death sentence to General Pervez Musharraf for treason,” the former minister told PTI. Soz, who had been a long-term Parliamentarian from Jammu and Kashmir, said General Musharraf is known widely in India and Pakistan.

“Nobody will agree with Pakistan judiciary that Musharraf is charged with treason,” he claimed. Soz said it was not the first time that Pakistan judiciary has gone “berserk” by giving death sentence to Musharraf.

“As per my knowledge, General Musharraf conducted himself superbly well as far as the relation between India and Pakistan is concerned. Kashmir problem would have solved for good long back had his ‘formula’ was accepted,” he said.

The court found the ailing 76-year-old retired General, now living in Dubai on self-exile, guilty of high treason by abrogating the Constitution and imposing extra-constitutional emergency in Pakistan in November 2007. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Pak judiciary has shown itself in very poor light by giving death sentence to ... - https://t.co/mvBDcC1BcU Get yo… https://t.co/A7ymYk8IPf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:51 am

I'm trying to be responsible in what I say: Varun Dhawan on anti-CAA protests - https://t.co/AW6NxYSMpe Get your n… https://t.co/QBUJRLE670
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:37 am

SC dismisses convict's plea for review of death penalty in Nirbhaya case - https://t.co/53dQQo8rpl Get your news f… https://t.co/WJrQlNDfNh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:17 am

#UN voices concern over violence in India against #CAA, urges respect for freedom of ... - https://t.co/QkRdsHafCYhttps://t.co/4I0d5o7BxC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:14 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.