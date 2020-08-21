India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Pak minister threatens India with nuclear war which won’t harm Muslims

Pak minister threatens India with nuclear war which won’t harm Muslims
August 21
09:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In his trademark braggart style, Pakistan Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid has threatened India with nuclear war once again, saying the weapons will be such that they will save the Muslims during the attack. In an interview with Pakistani media channel Samaa TV on Wednesday, Rashid claimed that Pakistan has very precise weapons which are “small and perfect”.

The Pakistan minister, who’s known for his bragging style and outlandish remarks, also said that the weapons will only target certain regions and even Assam can now come under their range of attack.

Rashid warned that Pakistan will have no option in a conventional war and “if something will happen, it will be the end”, indicating a nuclear war of mass destruction.

“If Pakistan gets attacked by India, there is no scope for conventional war. This will be a bloody and nuclear war. It will be a nuclear war for sure. We have very calculated weapons which are small and perfect. Our weapons will save Muslim lives and will only target certain regions. Pakistan’s range now even includes Assam. Pakistan has no option in conventional war; therefore India knows if something happens, it will be the end,” Rashid said in the interview.

Off and on, the Pakistan leadership has threatened nuclear war against India citing the logic of it not being a match in conventional warfare. In 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about nuclear war with India on several occasions.

In the same year, Rashid had claimed that his country possessed “125-250 gm atom bombs” which may hit a targeted area in India.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Historic handover of ... - https://t.co/MMYaAWklQ8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/vN3lIDmcQt
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 5:43 am

    15-Minutes to an Elevated Life! ... - https://t.co/yvUBW2a8ut Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/HzKwzYk80Z
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 5:34 am

    Bangladesh PM pitches for ... - https://t.co/YSlXKTw2c3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/I4PI0wUU5F
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 5:23 am

    US #FDA halts approval for plasma ... - https://t.co/ab31Vz6xXz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/8B6BMKwnVw
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 4:57 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.