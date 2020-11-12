Pak move to change Sikh Gurdwara management not acceptable! 

NRI’s in San Francisco Silicon Valley demanded Arnab Goswami’s release India Post News Service SAN FRANCISCO: Over 300 plus NRI’s residing in Silicon Valley joined the protest to raise their concern on the vindictive arrest of Journalist Arnab Goswami by the...

Chicagoans voice their support for Arnab Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: Indian Americans in Chicagoland do not lag behind in voicing their concerns or registering their protest when they find that some serious violation of human rights taking...

IADO congratulates America’s first South Asian American VP Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Indo American Democratic Organization ( IADO) the oldest South Asian American political advocacy organization in the country, celebrated the historic 2020 presidential election with the definitive victory...

Community leader Iftekhar Shareef Bereaved M Siddiqui It was shocking news in the Hyderabadi community here and back home in India, of the sudden demise of Mrs. Hashim Unnisa Begum mother of Iftekhar Shareef, a...

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wins re-election,third term Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthihas won for third term as US Congressman to the U.S. House of Representatives for the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and...

DNC on President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris India Post News Service DNC Chair Tom Perez released the following statement after the American people elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president of...

HAF looks forward to working with administration on issues of mutual interest Neela Pandya WASHINGTON, DC: The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman of color and first person of...

Hindu American Political Action Committee on US Elections India Post News Service The Hindu American Political Action Committee (HAPAC) welcomed the culmination of a peaceful and fair 2020 election season demonstrating the robustness of the American democracy, but...

Raja Krishnamoorthi on the Election of President-Elect Biden & VP-Elect Kamala Harish Rao CHICAGO: Touching upon the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi observed that “With more than 75 million votes overall and a substantial margin...

Ethnic Vote and its Impact in 2020 election Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service A panel of experts discussed the 2020 Presidential results, including participation rates, preferences and voting access for Black, Latinx, Asian-American & Pacific Islander, Native...

IMPACT applauds historic election for Indian American candidates, voters India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: IMPACT, a leading Indian American advocacy, and political action committee, has applauded this year’s historic election for Indian American candidates and voters. The election...

Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Measure T Renews 2014 Measure Q Parcel Tax, Bolstering the Open Space Authority’s Commitment to Investing in Nature India Post News Service SAN JOSE, CA: The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority...

Pak move to change Sikh Gurdwara management not acceptable! Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has taken strong exception to the Pakistan government decision to handover Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib for management and maintenance from Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak...

BJP-led NDA govt creating rural-urban divide on farmers agitation-Badal Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: In a diatribe against its former ally BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal President and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal...

SAD leaders including Majithia, Tinu, out-smart police; detained Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: In a high-voltage drama, SAD leaders today out-smarted police when former Punjab minister and Youth Akali Dal stalwart Bikram...

Diwali Greetings to all & Best Wishes for better days ahead Surendra Ullal and Ramesh Soparawala Diwali is round the corner knocking on the door for a hearty welcome as usual. This year however is different. All of us would like...

The more you give, the more you will receive Deepak Chopra The Law of Giving can also be called the Law of Giving and Receiving, because the universe operates through dynamic exchange. Nothing is static. Your body is in...

Airlines allowed to deploy up to 70% capacity in domestic sector NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 per cent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 per cent, with immediate effect. Till now,...

Cong not happy with low strike rate, says Bihar party chief PATNA: Facing criticism over its lower strike rate, Madan Mohan Jha, Congress state president of Bihar admitted he isn’t satisfied with the party’s performance in the Bihar assembly elections. “We...