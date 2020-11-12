India Post News Paper

Pak move to change Sikh Gurdwara management not acceptable! 

Pak move to change Sikh Gurdwara management not acceptable! 
November 12
15:58 2020
Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has taken strong exception to the Pakistan government decision to handover Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib for management and maintenance from Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

The argument that PSGPC shall continue to be a part of the management of Gurdwara is fallacious as amongst the nine members of the ETPB, not even one is a Sikh. The Project Management Unit formed under the ETPB will also look after the accounts of the Gurdwara and thus, there shall be no autonomy with the Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee to run the Gurdwara as per the rahat and maryada.

This amounts to subjugation of one of the most revered Gurdwaras in the world to the Govt. and in effect to the people of another viz-Muslim faith. The MEA of the Govt. of India has lodged protest against it. VHP joins in the protest and demands that Pakistan Govt. may leave the Gurdwaras to be managed by the Sikh Community in Pakistan.

 

