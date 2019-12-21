Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pak objects to its mention in Indo-US joint statement

Pak objects to its mention in Indo-US joint statement
December 21
11:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday took strong exception to the references towards it in the Indo-US joint statement issued after the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue in Washington. The second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were held in Washington on Wednesday.

As per the joint press conference issued by the two countries, cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan also featured during the talks. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India shared its assessments of the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Ocean region in general.

“We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace,” he said. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also spoke about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that the anti-Pakistan assertions made by Indian ministers of defence and external affairs during the joint press availability are equally reprehensible.”

We also take exception to the selective and one-sided nature of the joint statement, it said.  The FO said that Pakistan’s concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the US-India joint statement were conveyed to the US through diplomatic channels.

The FO said that India’s abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir pose a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia. India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into union territories. Pakistan urged the international community to recognise Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

NRI calls for involving diaspora community for speedy financial aid to ... - https://t.co/mFQAIVk6nv Get your news… https://t.co/sKLiHBo9k2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 21, 2019, 6:26 am

2+2 dialogue resulted in significant achievements related to DTTI: Pentagon - https://t.co/azmBNHYVqx Get your new… https://t.co/rydkhNsVGd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 21, 2019, 6:25 am

Bill to promote #Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legacies introduced in US House - https://t.co/gW0n0cquQD Get you… https://t.co/5R0HOMzrjN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 21, 2019, 6:23 am

Article 370 abrogated to boost economic development, end ... - https://t.co/w1vK8EP7Tj Get your news featured use… https://t.co/D9Mf7HnGYZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.