Pak opens headworks gates, 17 villages of Punjab’s Ferozepur flooded

CHANDIGARH: As many as 17 villages of Punjab’s border district Ferozepur were flooded after Pakistan opened headworks gates in its area on the Sutlej river, an official said on Thursday.

Several villages of Ferozepur are already inundated because of the recent rains and breaches in embankments of the Sutlej river.

“With the opening of gates of headworks (used for regulating water flow) in Kasur area by Pakistan, 17 villages in our side (located near Indo-Pak border) have been affected,” Deputy Commissioner, Ferozepur, Chander Gaind said.

He said the water released by leather tanneries in Pakistan’s Kasur district into the river contained pollutants .

“Polluted water of tanneries of Pakistan was also added into the river water, which is the main cause of cancer,” he said.

Kasur district, which is part of Pakistan’s Punjab province, is known for leather tanneries.

A few days back, Pakistan had accused India of releasing about 2,00,000 cusecs of water into the Sutlej river without any intimation, causing flood-like situation in various areas in the country.

Gaind said the teams of the Army and the NDRF are carrying out rescue and rehabilitation works in the affected areas. “Motor boats have been pressed into service for carrying out rescue operations,” he said. PTI

