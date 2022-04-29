India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pak pilgrims in Medina heckle Ministers against Imran’s ouster

Pak pilgrims in Medina heckle Ministers against Imran’s ouster
April 29
12:50 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti in Medina, Saudi Arabia, for ousting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the media reported.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

In a viral video, a group of men who encircled the federal ministers, while they were being escorted inside the mosque, also used profanities against them, Samaa TV reported. Talking about the unprecedented incident, Aurangzeb said that the PML-N has instructed not to engage with the group, adding that she was praying for the guidance of the group.

She has condemned the incident of passing derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Saudi Arabia, and his delegation by the group at Roza-e-Rasool adding that holy lands should not be used for political gains, Samaa TV reported.

Terming such incidents as “destruction for society”, she said PML-N supporters were also there but they were instructed not to adopt such an attitude.

The Information Minister regretted that there was a group which is maintaining such hateful traditions.

Talking about Shehbaz’s visit to Saudi Arabia, she said it will help strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries which will begin a new era of cooperation and strategic partnership between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Comments

comments

Tags
BangaldeshBangladesh vs PakistanBilawal BhuttoImran KhanImran Khan NiaziIndia Pak RelationsMaldivesMarriyum AurangzebMaryam NawazPakistanPakistan Muslim League-NawazPakistani PPMPM Imran KhanShahzain BugtiShehbaz Sharif
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.