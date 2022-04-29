Pak pilgrims in Medina heckle Ministers against Imran’s ouster

ISLAMABAD: Several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti in Medina, Saudi Arabia, for ousting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the media reported.

In a viral video, a group of men who encircled the federal ministers, while they were being escorted inside the mosque, also used profanities against them, Samaa TV reported. Talking about the unprecedented incident, Aurangzeb said that the PML-N has instructed not to engage with the group, adding that she was praying for the guidance of the group.

She has condemned the incident of passing derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Saudi Arabia, and his delegation by the group at Roza-e-Rasool adding that holy lands should not be used for political gains, Samaa TV reported.

Terming such incidents as “destruction for society”, she said PML-N supporters were also there but they were instructed not to adopt such an attitude.

The Information Minister regretted that there was a group which is maintaining such hateful traditions.

Talking about Shehbaz’s visit to Saudi Arabia, she said it will help strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries which will begin a new era of cooperation and strategic partnership between Islamabad and Riyadh.

