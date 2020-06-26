India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Pak signs $2.4bn hydropower project with China, Kashmiris irked

June 26
15:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUZAFFARABAD: The Pakistan government has signed a tripartite agreement with China for the construction of the 1,124 megawatt Kohala Hydropower Project worth at least $2.4 billion. The signing ceremony of the agreement was held at the Prime Minister House on Thursday, witnessed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will also be doing a groundbreaking on Friday.

The other attendees included Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt. General (Retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa and representatives of the Chinese company.

The Kohala Hydropower Project is by far the largest power sector investment in a single Independent Power Producer (IPP). It is being built on the Jhehlum River in PoK as part of the CPEC and has been awarded to Kohala Hydropwer Company Ltd. (KHCL), a subsidiary of China’s Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC).

“It is a great step towards foreign investment” the Prime Minister said while addressing the signing ceremony.

“Pakistan has the potential to generate electricity from water and this project is the one way forward.” Khan said that the project will provide jobs for the youth of PoK. “The huge investment for Pakistan in Kohala Hydropower Project under CPEC is a very important development. We have to provide employment to the youth at this time, this project will give jobs to the youth from PoK,” he said.

However, the residents of PoK, who call it a blatant attempt to divert the Jhehlum water and deprive the people from water based resources and trigger changes in the climate that are already hurting families living along the Neelum River because of the Neelum Jehlum Power Plant, are protesting the very presence of the project.

“These projects are diverting our rivers from Kashmir and taking it straight to the edge at Kohala, from where Pakistan starts. This diversion of our river will have a serious affect on lives of thousands of families living along the river,” said a local activist from Muzaffarabad.

“Changes in the weather are already felt and witnessed for locals living along the Neelum river, as temperatures during summer have been going up. This is because of the Neelum Jehlum Power Plant, which has diverted a considerable amount of river water. Now this project will bring miseries to even more families along the Jhehlum river,” he added.

The activist, who requested to be kept anonymous, said that these projects benefit Pakistan, insisting that Kashmiris have not benefited as the electricity crisis is present all over PoK.

Talking about the claim of job creations for the youth, he said that many educated engineers worked in the Neelum Jehlum Power project, but on a daily wage basis, adding that job opportunities with salaries based on daily wages, do not help the youth in their career as it is for a limited period of time, doing no progressive development.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Pak signs $2.4bn hydropower project ... - https://t.co/egUX7x19Nn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPECâ€¦ https://t.co/2YXV1kTMCo
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 10:24 am

    Global celebrations to mark Dalai ... - https://t.co/OOS7M8WbAa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/HPSycnLCcu
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 10:19 am

    #Spotify now works with Amazon Alexa on #Echo devices - https://t.co/NOxRjbYyqP Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/4OR6OSVIDV
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 9:49 am

    Policeman pedals away ice-cream cart, video goes viral - https://t.co/cmi0vWZlN5 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/bm8hxKqCS0
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 9:43 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.