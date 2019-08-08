Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Pak stops Samjhauta Express at Wagah, Indian crew escorts train to Attari

August 08
16:47 2019
NEW DELHI: Pakistan stopped the Samjhauta Express at the Wagah border on Thursday, citing security concerns, following which an Indian crew and guard escorted the train to Attari on the Indian side, a railway spokesperson said.

He said around 110 passengers were coming to India from Pakistan.

A day after Islamabad downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi, Pakistan’s Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media in Islamabad that Pakistan has closed the Samjhauta Express train service with India. Railway officials here said the train has not been suspended.

“The train has not been suspended. It will run. Pakistan authorities have raised some concerns with regards to security for crew and guard of the Samjhauta Express. We have told them that the situation is normal on this side,” said Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar.

“Our engine with our crew and guard have escorted the train to Attari,” he added.

On the Indian side, 70 passengers are waiting to cross over to Pakistan, Kumar said.

Explaining the procedure, Kumar said the Samjhauta Express from both Lahore and Delhi come to Attari. At Attari, Delhi-bound passengers coming from Lahore get on to an Indian train. And Lahore-bound passengers board the Pakistani train that retraces its steps back to Wagah and then on to Lahore.

On Thursday, the Samjhauta Express from Lahore did not reach Attari, but remained at Wagah on the Pakistan side.

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for “agreement”, comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Simla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.

Pakistani authorities briefly suspended the train service on February 28 this year following tense bilateral ties in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. PTI

