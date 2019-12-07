Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pak submits progress report on 22 points to FATF joint group

Pak submits progress report on 22 points to FATF joint group
December 07
10:32 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Out of the total 27 action plan, Pakistan has submitted its progress report on 22 points before the joint group of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in a fresh bid to avoid falling into the global watchdog’s blacklist, it was reported on Saturday.

Under the FATF plenary review meeting held in October, Pakistan was categorised as largely compliant on 5 points out of total 27 action plan, reports The News International.

Now Pakistan has submitted its progress report on the remaining 22 points before the joint group with the desire to come out from grey list or at least avoid falling into blacklist in the upcoming FATF’s plenary review expected to take place in February 2020.

“The FATF desires to see progress on all points but their special focus is on Designated Non-Financial Businesses or Professions (DNFBP) especially gems and jewellery under regulations and conviction of proscribed organisations’ persons,” said official sources.

The FATF joint group will review the progress report till the third week of this month, after which Pakistan will have time to respond to queries until January 7, 2020.

A face-to-face meeting of the FATF is scheduled to take place in Beijing from January 21 to 24, 2020 where the Pakistani side will be given an opportunity to defend each and every point.

Pakistani authorities were expecting that the FATF might grant another relaxation probably up to June 2020 in its upcoming plenary review meeting as the current February 2020 deadline was too short a period for Islamabad to comply with the remaining 22 action plans. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should National Register of Citizens (NRC) cover the whole of India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Conditions right for India to be global superpower of 21st century: Shringla - https://t.co/pLEZnzhIPP Get your ne… https://t.co/tkVHFVmn9n
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 7, 2019, 5:10 am

#Unnao rape victim dies day after being set afire - https://t.co/ynABkm0rpU Get your news featured use… https://t.co/98ec655fUs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 7, 2019, 5:08 am

Kohli, Rahul bat West Indies out of contest as India win by 6 wickets - https://t.co/T7JWEiHgBp Get your news feat… https://t.co/n5KU7zq9n2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 7, 2019, 5:07 am

Make selection of #UN peacekeepers more stringent: India - https://t.co/G4tcZc2kAH Get your news featured use… https://t.co/PAs0ea12WU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 7, 2019, 5:05 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.