Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pak troops shell border areas along LoC in Rajouri

Pak troops shell border areas along LoC in Rajouri
July 31
11:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: Pakistani troops on Wednesday opened fire and shelled mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.
Indian troops gave a befitting reply, resulting in heavy damage to Pakistani Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers, they said.
“At about 0030 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of district Rajouri”, a Defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is responding strongly and effectively, he said.
This is the fourth consecutive day of firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, in which a baby and a jawan were killed and two others were injured. Pakistan troops had also shelled forward areas and villages along the LoC in Tanghar area of North Kashmir on Tuesday, they said.
On Monday, Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Mankote and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

With your heartfelt music you've held our pulses each time you've sung a tune. Upbeat Birthday, Maestro of Music! H… https://t.co/sb9PSwcKlN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:11 am

Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha: Triple Talaq law should not be seen from a political prism or vote bank politics: Law… https://t.co/fh5g3KE2Oh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:07 am

Spirituality deals with the eternal present, not with time Read what @Adyashanti says: https://t.co/MquLokD9Lmhttps://t.co/G5t1PzG8J0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:01 am

Co-working as a concept is here to stay. But how to make a co-working environment good enough? Read:… https://t.co/W6CaCw7H6B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 6:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.