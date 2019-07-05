Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pak will not dare attempt Kargil-like infiltration in coming years: Army chief

Pak will not dare attempt Kargil-like infiltration in coming years: Army chief
July 05
16:31 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Pakistan will not dare to attempt to infiltrate India like it did Kargil in 1999 because it has “seen the consequences”, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday and asserted that the armed forces are keeping a tight watch in border areas.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate 20 years of Operation Vijay, India’s limited war against Pakistan in Kargil.

“There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,” Rawat said in response to a question on whether Pakistan can attempt a Kargil-like infiltration.

“We don’t think Pakistan will attempt something like that (as during Kargil) because they have seen the consequences… I can clearly say, in coming days and years, Pakistan will not dare to attempt any infiltration,” the Army chief told reporters at the event held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.

He also released a video of a special tribute song, penned by Bollywood lyricist Sameer, dedicated to Kargil heroes. The video features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and a host of other film celebrities. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.