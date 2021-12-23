India Post News Paper

Pakistan: 4-year-old killed in shootout at Karachi market

Pakistan: 4-year-old killed in shootout at Karachi market
December 23
14:43 2021
KARACHI: A four-year-old girl was killed during a robbery at a supermart in Pakistan’s Karachi, local media reported on Thursday.

Quoting mart’s manager, The News International reported that six armed men entered the mart at around 8 pm on Wednesday at Shah Latif Town and held all employees hostage at gunpoint.
He also disclosed that the dacoits siphoned off Rs 78,500 from the mart.

The injured girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, she could not survive. Her brother demanded justice from the government, as per The News International. Police have registered a case under the manager’s supervision and have launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI) 

