Pakistan asked to stop throwing dirt at neighbors

June 04
15:13 2020
Vishwa Hindu Parishad  (VHP) Central Secretary General, Sri Milind Parande

CHICAGO:  Vishwa Hindu Parishad  (VHP) Central Secretary General, Sri Milind Parande, has strongly asserted that Pakistan should stop committing atrocities on its religious minorities sponsored by its Muslim fundamentalists with tacit government support before throwing its dirt at neighbors,

The 70 years of nonstop horizontal religious conversions and killings of Pakistanâ€™s religious minorities, viz., Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, have been unmistakably degrading. These people have no moral right to speak about India’s minorities.

Sri Milind said that the country that trains Islamic Jihadi terrorists and exports them to other countries, the country that carries on its head the grave sin of killing millions of unarmed and innocent people all over the world, its accusing India of causing regional instability is very ridiculous!

The VHP Secretary General also said that we are proud that India has helped many countries around the world even in this period of global crisis, while walking on its path of Hindutva, i.e., another name for holistic, altruistic and syncretic worldview and paradigm. The whole world has appreciated the help of money, grains, medicines, doctors and medical equipment, etc., sent from Bharat. At the same time, Pakistan was busy stalling global efforts for help.

