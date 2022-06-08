India Post News Paper

Pakistan bans weddings after 10 pm in Islamabad

June 08
18:18 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has banned wedding ceremonies after 10 p.m. in Islamabad, media reported. The ban will be implemented from today. According to sources, the restriction is being implemented on the instructions of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Geo News reported on Wednesday morning.

Moreover, permission to serve only one dish to wedding guests will be given, the sources said, adding that a notification will be issued over this new restriction. The Islamabad police and administration have been informed to strictly implement the ban, the sources said. In case of violation, strict action will be taken by the capital city administration.

The federal cabinet has given the go ahead to restore weekly offs on Saturdays in government offices, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced after a crucial federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The cabinet met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sharif and discussed how the government can deal with the energy crisis at hand due to which the public has had to suffer hours-long load-shedding, Geo News reported.

The power division presented an energy conservation plan to tackle the shortage of electricity amid skyrocketing prices of oil and gas in the international market and the finance division an austerity plan, according to Aurangzeb.

Although the cabinet approved the resumption of Saturdays as a holiday, no decision could be made over closing markets by 7 p.m. to save power.

She said there are suggestions of allowing work-from-home on Fridays and early closure of markets. A cabinet sub-committee has been formed which will now deliberate over the early closure of markets and hold consultations with other traders and business sector stakeholders.

Apart from this, a 40 per cent cut in the fuel quota of ministers and government employees was also approved. 

