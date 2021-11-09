India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pakistan CJ inaugurates rebuilt Hindu temple in KP

Pakistan CJ inaugurates rebuilt Hindu temple in KP
November 09
11:49 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed inaugurated the rebuilt Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj temple in Karak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the occasion of Diwali and felicitated the community on the special occasion, The Express Tribune reported.

In December last year, a mob led by a local cleric and others had attacked the temple and demolished it completely.Â Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Monday, Justice Gulzar said that the Supreme Court has always taken steps to protect the rights of minorities and it would continue to do so in the future, the report said.

He highlighted that according to the Constitution, the Hindu community has the same rights as people of other religions, the report said.Â The CJP observed that everyone loves their holy places and no one has the authority to harm anyone’s religious place.

He further said the Supreme Court assures minorities protection of their religious freedom and termed it a duty under the Constitution to provide protection to minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and PTI leader Ramesh Kumar said he is grateful to the Chief Justice for taking timely notice of the Karak incident.

The maintenance of temples is the primary responsibility of the Evacuee Property Trust Board, he added.Â Kumar went on to say that if four other historic temples are reopened in Pakistan, thousands of Hindus would be able to visit them and this would improve the country’s image in the world, the report said.

He also announced holding a conference to dispel a negative impression built against the minorities.

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanBalochistanBlasphemy LawsFree BalochistanHindu Minority In PakistanHindu temple in KPHindus In PakistanImran KhanIslamabadPakistanPM Imran KhanTalibanUNGA presidentUS vs Taliban
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 05th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.