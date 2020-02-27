Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus
February 27
16:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, but the government has assured the public that there was “no need to panic”. “I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols and both of them are stable,” Dawn news quoted Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza as saying in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

“No need to panic, things are under control,” he added. Addressing the media on Wednesday night in Quetta, Mirza said one of the cases was reported in Sindh while the second was confirmed in “federal areas”.

He added that both the affected persons had travelled to Iran, which has reported 139 cases and 19 deaths. In response to a question, Mirza said that 15 suspected cases of the virus were currently under investigation in Pakistan, while 100 others have tested negative so far. In South Asia, Nepal, India and Sri Lanka have reported cases. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

  • Yes (71%, 24 Votes)
  • No (29%, 10 Votes)

Total Voters: 34

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#India, other emerging powers can fill space vacated by US - https://t.co/jcJq1Z8sGy Get your news featured use… https://t.co/LfIB0rV1rB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 11:07 am

Indian-American running for California State Senate - https://t.co/tuJXI7w1CW Get your news featured use… https://t.co/KkyS2Fm1ka
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 10:57 am

Saudi suspends entry for #Umrah #Pilgrimage over COVID-19 fears - https://t.co/1HzHyBZtPT Get your news featured u… https://t.co/h1KuREF33j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 10:55 am

US panel on religious freedom: Delhi violence targeting Muslims - https://t.co/JFoRzBmUeP Get your news featured u… https://t.co/uagihj3CqD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 10:51 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.