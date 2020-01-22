Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pakistan, ‘even America’ are theocratic states, India is secular: Rajnath

Pakistan, ‘even America’ are theocratic states, India is secular: Rajnath
January 22
16:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Indian values consider all religions equal, and that is why the country is secular and never became a theocratic state like Pakistan.

Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi, Singh said: “We (India) said we would not discriminate among religions. Why did we do that? Our neighbouring country has declared that their state has a religion. They have declared themselves a theocratic state. We didn’t declare so.”

“Even America is a theocratic country. India is not a theocratic country. Why? Because our saints and seers did not just consider the people living within our borders as part of the family, but called everyone living in the world as one family,” the minister said.

Singh underlined that India had never declared its religion would be Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist and people of all religions could live here. “They (saints and seers) gave the slogan of ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ — the whole world is one family. This message has gone to the whole world from here only,” he added.

Singh gave Raksha Mantri Padak and commendation cards to NCC cadets and observed band and cultural performances of NCC cadets on Wednesday on the occasion of NCC Republic Day Camp 2020.

“Our Indian values say that all religions are equal. That is why India never declared itself as theocratic state. We never said that our religion would be Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist. We never said any such thing. We are a secular state. All religions can live here,” he said in his speech.

Praising the parade and various performances of cadets of National Cadet Corps, the Defence Minister said it has been able to boost the sense of national pride among Indian youth. “Whatever I have seen today, I was trying to compare when I was the NCC cadet myself. I have come to the conclusion that times have changed. At my time, we couldn’t even imagine such cultural performances,” the minister said.

All boys and girls must be proud of being part of the world’s largest youth organisation that NCC is, he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American Sikh becomes US' Harris County's first #Turban-wearing Deputy Constable - https://t.co/5CcmSiGQkkhttps://t.co/ZiNZv2hCGD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 11:13 am

India ignores Trump's mediation offer - https://t.co/POeNd1r9gt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/OHs4Dob0D6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 11:04 am

Pak has 'limited options' to respond to India's decision on Jammu and Kashmir: ... - https://t.co/rf33XTbixu Get y… https://t.co/5ybubW1klW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 10:57 am

US criticizes #CPEC, says no transparency in projects undertaken by #China - https://t.co/OaICSTJsnf Get your news… https://t.co/4i65kRLz9M
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 10:55 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.