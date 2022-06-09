India Post News Paper

Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalized in Karachi, idols desecrated

June 09
14:13 2022
KARACHI: In yet another incident of atrocity against minorities in Pakistan, a Hindu temple was attacked by some extremists in Karachi, Sindh province of the country.

The incident took place at the Korangi Number 5 area of the country’s port city.
The Shri Mari Mata Mandir, which also houses the residence of the Hindu priest, was attacked late on Wednesday, triggering fear among the Hindu community.

A violent mob attacked the house of the priest and vandalised the idols. No arrests have been made by Pakistan police so far. The idols were brought by the priest a few days ago to be installed in the under-construction temple. “We don’t know who has attacked and why,” The Express Tribune newspaper quoted a local Hindu resident as saying. Eyewitnesses say six to eight individuals on motorcycles attacked the complex. “Five to six unknown suspects entered the temple and escaped after vandalising it,” said Korangi SHO Farooq Sanjrani.

Police said that they are collecting the evidence adding that they cordoned off the area and provided protection to the community. Temples in Pakistan are often the target of mob violence. Last October, a historical temple located in Sindh’s Kotri was desecrated by unidentified people. Activists say human rights in Pakistan records have touched a new low with several media reports and global bodies reflecting the dire situation for women, minorities, children, and media persons in the country.

In Sindh, forced conversions and attacks on minority communities have become even more rampant. Forced conversion of minor Hindu, Sikh, and Christian girls, always under duress, has become an increasingly common phenomenon in the country. (ANI)

