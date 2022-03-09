India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pakistan made effort to nullify our pace attack: Cummins on flat Rawalpindi pitch

Pakistan made effort to nullify our pace attack: Cummins on flat Rawalpindi pitch
March 09
11:20 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

RAWALPINDI: After playing out a draw against Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said by providing a flat track, the hosts made an attempt to nullify his side’s pace attack.

Just 14 wickets fell in five days in the first Test, with Pakistan piling up 476 for 4 in the first innings and 252 for 0 in the second innings.
“Turning up to a pitch that’s probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it’s probably clear they’ve made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

“I think that’s a positive. And, sub-continent conditions, coming away with a draw it’s not a bad result. I think we all tried different things. I think all the quick bowlers, although we’ve spent the best part of three days out in the field, I think we’ve all bowled around about 25, maximum 30 overs each, which in comparison to a lot of Australian Test matches is actually a pretty light workload. Didn’t get a huge look at reverse swing this Test, but that might come into it later on. But I was really happy with how everyone went and everyone’s come through unscathed,” he added.

During the Test, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq became just the 10th Pakistan player to score twin centuries in a Test match.

“I thought the Pakistani batters batted really well the whole game. Got themselves in and then once they got themselves in they were able to just tick over the score,” said Cummins.

“We’ll spend the next couple days reviewing it having a look at maybe different plans ahead of Karachi, expecting probably different conditions as well,” he added.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on March 12. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsAustraliaBabar AzamBCCIHasan AliICCIndiaMatthew WadePAK vs AUSPakistani CricketPat CumminsRawalpindi TrackShaheen AfridiT20 WCT20 World Cup
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 11th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.