Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s nephew gets pre-arrest bail in hospital attack case

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s nephew gets pre-arrest bail in hospital attack case
December 20
16:30 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew got pre-arrest bail for his alleged involvement in the deadly riot at a cardiac hospital in Punjab province earlier this month that caused the death of five patients in critical condition, according to a media report. Hassaan Niazi, whose home was raided last week in connection with the protest, applied pre-arrest bail after the police was unable to track him, The Express Tribune reported.

Based on the application, an anti-terrorism court directed the police to not arrest Niazi and asked him to cooperate with the case investigation. At least five patients died and several were in critical condition after hundreds of lawyers stormed and ransacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore on December 11.

The lawyers said they attacked the doctors and medical staff to avenge an assault by doctors on a fellow advocate two weeks ago. In footage which was televised on national channels, Niazi, who is a lawyer, was seen with the attacking lawyers.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, who had reached the hospital to negotiate with the lawyers was also manhandled. “Even in the war time hospitals are spared but the unruly lawyers today crossed every limit and attacked a health facility causing the death of five patients and injuries to the doctors and paramedics,” Chohan said.

Later, Niazi was named in one of the police FIRs for vandalising a police car parked outside the hospital. In an earlier tweet, which was deleted later, Niazi said, “My support and protest was limited to [the] initiation of legal action against the doctors concerned. I only stand for peaceful protests. It’s [a] sad day and I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now.”

While the prime minister had taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Punjab Inspector General, he had not commented on his nephew’s actions. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @PTI_News: Anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 is a bona fide Indian citizen according to law; no ne…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:23 am

RT @PTI_News: Government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from people who are staging protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Off…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:20 am

National Sikh Front backs Citizenship Act - https://t.co/d12Ld7JrpB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP… https://t.co/Zw55zvc0nJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:14 am

#Indian-Americans, students hold protests against CAA in US cities - https://t.co/JPAwjRl7b7 Get your news feature… https://t.co/bzx8fVkrxg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.