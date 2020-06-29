India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Pakistan Stock Exchange comes under attack; 10 killed, hostage situation foiled

Pakistan Stock Exchange comes under attack; 10 killed, hostage situation foiled
June 29
13:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KARACHI: Four heavily armed militants attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange building here with guns and grenades on Monday morning, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, authorities said.

The militants, who arrived in a car, opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed hand grenades at the main gate of the multi-storey building situated in a high security zone as they tried to storm it, Geo News reported.

Four security guards and a police sub-inspector were killed as they foiled their attempt to enter the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) compound on Karachi’s I.I. Chundrigar Road, also known as Pakistan’s Wall Street, Geo News reported.

One civilian was also killed. The police and Rangers’ officials arrived at the scene and killed all the four terrorists near the entrance gates, Sindh Rangers said. AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, magazines and other explosive material have been recovered, the police said, adding that the equipment indicated that they had come for a long siege.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack. It was also behind Pearl Continental hotel attack in Gwadar last year in which eight people were killed.

Senior Police official Sharjeel Kharal said that the attackers were armed with automatic weapons and came with a mission to create a hostage situation. Several people, including three policemen, have been injured in the incident.

Additional Inspector-General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabbi Memon said that the attackers came in a Corolla car and were stopped at the gate. They exchanged fire with security guards and two attackers were killed.

He said that two other terrorists succeeded in entering the gate but were engaged in the compound of the building and were killed. None of the militants entered the main building, Memon said. According to Geo News, the stock exchange was operational and trading was going on despite the attack. The firing by militants caused panic among the people in the building.

The building and surrounding areas have been sealed and people were evacuated from the back door.

According to the police, the attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons and bags of explosives, were reportedly wearing clothes usually worn by police officials while they are off-duty.

“An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. They (militants) made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone,” Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange, said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the attack and said that it was “akin to an attack on national security and economy”. “Anti-state elements want to take advantage of the virus situation,” he said.

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident. “Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs,” he said on Twitter.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    India-#China military delegates to meet ... - https://t.co/hvI7VRMOB3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/zoE0nGqiHt
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:35 pm

    #India bans 59 Chinese apps over ... - https://t.co/xMMRxK4bX9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Baiduâ€¦ https://t.co/TqeO9WB9Jh
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:30 pm

    RT @ANI: #UNLOCK2: Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religioâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:25 pm

    RT @ANI: Government of India bans 59 mobile apps. Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps included in the list. https://t.co/RZyZ9FsAsc
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 3:24 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.