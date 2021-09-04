India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pakistan supported, nurtured Taliban: FS Shringla

Pakistan supported, nurtured Taliban: FS Shringla
September 04
11:09 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Expressing India’s security concerns due to the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Friday said that Pakistan has “supported and nurtured” the Taliban that replaced the elected government.

Speaking with a group of reporters in Washington, Shringla said, “Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan, they have supported and nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements that are supported by Pakistan — so its role has to be seen in that context.”
Experts believe that Pakistan has been a key player in removing the elected Afghan government from power and establishing a group to a decisive position in Afghanistan with its dark nexus of terrorist groups in the region for over two decades.

Recently, a UN Monitoring report has said that a significant part of the leadership of Al-Qaida resides in the Afghanistan and Pakistan border region. Almost all foreign members of ISIL-K and al-Qaida have entered Afghanistan via Pakistan and the leaders of these outfits along with those of the Taliban have been living in Pakistan, the UN report said.

Talking about the current situation in Afghanistan, Shringla said, “I don’t see members of the international community being passive over the situation in Afghanistan. We (India) are not there on the ground, have no assets there. It’s not like we are not doing anything, we are in touch with every country that has an interest in Afghanistan.”

He also stated that “US and India are on the same page” on Afghanistan and they are watching the situation “very closely.”

“Pakistan has enabled Afghanistan, they have supported and nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements there that are Pakistan supported but we are very happy that a resolution we adopted makes mention of the proscribed entities in the UN sanctions list that includes the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT),” Foreign Secretary added.

Shringla also said that India has concerns about the “free ingress” that terrorist groups have had in Afghanistan. “So we do have concerns about the free ingress that these two terrorist groups have had in Afghanistan, their role and we will watch that carefully,” he added.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Afghani SikhsAfghanistanAfghanistan GovtHindu AfghanistanHindus in AfghanistanImran KhanMinorities In AfghanistanPakistanPakistan Help TalibanPakistani GovtSikhs In AfghanistanTalibanTaliban Takes Overterrorismworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – August 27th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Elections – Alameda County

Official Election Site of Alameda County

ADVERTISEMENT – California Gubernatorial Recall Election

SMC VOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA ELECTION

CALIFORNIA ELECTION

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.