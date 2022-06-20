India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pakistani duo among 4 terrorists killed in twin J&K encounters

Pakistani duo among 4 terrorists killed in twin J&K encounters
June 20
11:38 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army neutralised four terrorists, including two Pakistani terrorists, in two separate anti-terrorist operations in Kupwara and Kulgam districts, officials said on Monday.

“Earlier, Kupwara police along with Army (28RR) launched a joint anti-terrorist operation on Sunday on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showkat Ahmad Sheikh in forests of Chandigam Lolab area of Kupwara,” police said. During the search of a hideout, the hiding terrorists started firing indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

The police added that during the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and the arrested terrorist leading search party also got trapped.

“In the ensuing encounter, so far two Pakistani terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed. Heavy exchange of fire is still going on and the operation is in progress,” police said. Meanwhile, on Sunday, based on specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in DH Pora Kulgam, a joint cordon and search was launched by the Police and Army (9RR).

As the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“Later on CRPF also joined in the operation. In the ongoing encounter, two local terrorists were killed so far. They have been identified as Haris Sharief of Srinagar and Zakir Padder of Kulgam,” police added.

As per police records, the killed terrorist Haris Sharief was linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT while Zakir Padder was linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed and both the killed terrorists were designated terrorists.

“Both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on Police/security forces and civilian atrocities,” police said.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
anti-terrorist operationsArticle 370BJPIndiaFightsCoronaJ&K encountersJammu-KashmirKashmirNarendraModiPakistan TerrorismPakistani duoPakistani Terroristpolitical
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 17th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.