Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pakistani woman activist stopped from leaving country for ‘anti-state activities’

Pakistani woman activist stopped from leaving country for ‘anti-state activities’
January 20
16:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LAHORE: A top Pakistani woman lawyer and human rights activist, supporting the minority Hazara community in the country, was stopped from taking a flight to the UK and detained for hours by immigration authorities at the airport here on Monday, citing her “anti-state activities”, according to a media report.

Jalila Haider, who was listed as one of the 100 most inspiring and influential women across the world by the BBC last year, was stopped by airport authorities when she was boarding a flight to the UK where she had to attend a conference on feminism organised by the University of Sussex, she told the Dawn News.

When she asked why she was being stopped from boarding the flight, she was told that her name was on the no-fly list because of her “anti-state activities”.

Haider, who hails from Balochistan and belongs to the minority Hazara community, told the daily that she was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for seven hours at the airport after which authorities returned her passport and told her that she can book another flight to the UK.

She added that she had not been involved in any “anti-state activity”. Haider is an advocate and the founder of We The Humans a non-profit organisation which works to lift local communities by strengthening opportunities for vulnerable women and children.

She is also vocal about the persecution of the minority Hazaras in the Muslim-majority country. In 2018, she went on a hunger strike, demanding the state to address the violence against the people of the Hazara community, who she said faced persecution due to ethnicity and sectarianism.

Haider had demanded Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to visit Balochistan and console the thousands of widows and orphaned children left by the killing of Hazaras in Pakistan over the past two decades, the daily said. News of her detention spread on social media after the activist posted on her Facebook page that she had been stopped at the Lahore airport. Her sister who had come to see her off and social media activists gathered at the airport, demanding Haider’s release and holding placards.

The lawyer said that only names of people who are suspected in a case and are named in a first information report can be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). She further said that people whose names are placed on the ECL should be served with a show-cause notice, adding that she was not issued one. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-Americans commemorate 30th anniversary of Kashmiri Pandit exodus - https://t.co/ufwndnffgc Get your news fe… https://t.co/PD0hAWXIZc
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:15 am

First Su-30 MKI squadron in place in south #India, vigil over Indian Ocean Region on stream -… https://t.co/8FnOCVPcKk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:11 am

Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison - https://t.co/U5ElNxAnIw Get your news featured use… https://t.co/I8axaYO1pH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:07 am

PM tells students good marks not everything, suggests technology free room in every home - https://t.co/bO2p8su1cXhttps://t.co/k6lpB3DZmA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:05 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.