Pakistanis angry over fuel price hike, vandalize petrol pump
June 03
11:11 2022
KARACHI: After Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif-led government increased the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan, protests have erupted with citizens attacking a petrol pump near Purani Sabzi Mandi in Karachi’s Central District, reported local media outlet.

Not just this, the infuriated Pakistanis pelted stones and vandalized the pump. There was already anger among the protestors over the increased fuel prices and this was further elevated after the petrol pump stopped supplying the fuel. The protest was also being held on Nagan Chowrangi.
Citizens in Larkana were also demonstrating against the increase in petrol price. The situation escalated when the angry citizens set fire to tires at Jinnah Bagh Chowk in Larkana, reported ARY News.

Notably, the Prime Minister Shehbaz-led government ceded to the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and removed fuel subsidies, and increased the price of petrol by Rs 30.

Later, citing measures to mitigate the impact of the fuel price hike, PM Shehbaz Sharif launched a new relief package of Rs 28 billion per month. Like all other times, the Shehbaz government took a dig at the former Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government and said that because of them he had to take the “difficult decision” to increase fuel prices with a “heavy heart”.

This comes in the context of the February 28, 2022, announcement by the Imran Khan government of relief measures to reduce prices of petrol and electricity are on account of Opposition pressure and public anger. The measures include a reduction in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs by Rs 10 and Rs 5 respectively along with a number of new schemes including one on tax amnesty.

Imran Khan’s subsidies are perceived to have destroyed Pakistan’s economy for the Shehbaz administration. Now, in this latest relief package announced by the Shehbaz government, the PM said that 14 million poor families, comprising 85 million people, would be given Rs 2000 per family.

He said this was in addition to the monetary assistance being given to them under the Benazir Income Support Programme. “This relief package will be added in the next budget,” Shehbaz said.

Moreover, in a veiled attack, Shehbaz also slammed Imran Khan for his allegations against the US for conspiracy to oust him from power.

“A most trusted friendly country — the one that supported us in all difficult circumstances — was made upset. But we have started the rebuilding process,” the premier said in an apparent reference to the United States. (ANI)

 

