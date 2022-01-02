India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pakistan’s never-ending game plan to forge ties with Bangladesh: Report

Pakistan’s never-ending game plan to forge ties with Bangladesh: Report
January 02
12:56 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHAKA: While Bangladesh marked 50 years of the Liberation War, Pakistan has come up with multidimensional propaganda aimed at hiding its “notorious character” and portraying itself as Dhaka’s “genuine friend”.

In an opinion piece in Bdnews24, Sajid Yousuf Shah said several Pakistani online and print media are trying to portray Pakistan as a “genuine friend” of Bangladesh and “spreading venom” against India.

He said that Pakistan’s main narratives for portraying as a friend include, “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman never wanted the independence of Bangladesh; Mujibur was one of the champions of the Pakistan movement in the 1940s; He was a patriot Pakistani all through his political carrier”; he represented Pakistan in many international forums; since Mujib and his party Awami League got an overwhelming majority in the election of Pakistan’s National Assembly, they should have been allowed to form the government for the sake of the integrity of Pakistan; Pakistan was divided due to some communication gaps and mishandling of the political situation by the army junta of Yahia Khan.”

On November 9, 2021, a “Pak-Bangladesh Friendship Conference” was arranged in Lahore by Jamhoori Watan Party, which was attended by the Bengalis living in Pakistan and some unknown Bangladeshi “youth leaders”.

According to Yousuf Shah, the speakers from different parties and groups emphasised ways and means to develop more friendly relations between the two “powerful Muslim countries” of this region. The organisers chose the day because it was poet Iqbal’s 175th birthday.

Yousuf Shah said that normally “Pakistani propaganda machines portray Mujibur as a traitor, deny the genocide of 1971 and accuse Bangladeshi “rebels” and the Indian Army for the indiscriminate killing of innocent Pakistanis”. Now they have come up with a new strategy.”

In the Lahore conference, Pakistani speakers asked their government to apologise for the 1971 “tragedy”, respect Bengali language and culture, increase the number of scholarships to Bangladeshi students in Pakistani universities, name important roads in big cities of Pakistan after Mujibur and other great Bengali leaders, he explained.

He said that “we have never seen such aggressive propaganda and “love” for Bangladesh in the Pakistani media before and sadly many Bangladeshis are responding positively to such propaganda on social media. The second edition of this conference is scheduled for January 02, 2022, in Lahore.” (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanAwami LeagueBalochistanBangladesh GenocideHindu Minority In PakistanHindus In PakistanImran KhanIslamabadMujib Ur RahmnanPakistanShiekh HasinaTalibanUNGA presidentUS vs Taliban
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 31st, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.