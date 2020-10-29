India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Pak’s religious council recommends opening of Saidpur village Hindu temple

Pak’s religious council recommends opening of Saidpur village Hindu temple
October 29
16:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: The issue of constructing a Hindu temple in the heart Islamabad, an issue that was opposed by many religious groups, is now under consideration and review of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), who has recommended that instead of allotting land and constructing a new Hindu temple, an already established temple in Saidpur village in the Pakistani capital should be opened.

“In view of the current population in Islamabad, the ancient temple and the adjoining Dharamshala at Saidpur village be opened to the Hindus and they should be facilitated to reach there to perform religious services as per their beliefs,” the CII statement maintained.

The CII has also given a positive nod for allotting space for setting up a crematorium along with a community centre to hold wedding ceremonies and perform the religious rituals for the Hindu community.

The decision of the CII came after hearing arguments and pointers from various applicants, which include religious clerics and representatives of the Hindu community as the Council reviewed the matter at length and in depth.

Keeping in view the Islamic norms and laws, the council observed that the government funds could not be allocated for unofficial worship places. However, as citizens of Pakistan, the state could apportion funds for the well-being of the Hindu community. The incumbent Imran Khan-led government came under serious pressure and criticism after it approved the allocation of land and funds for construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad’s sector H-9/2, a decision pending since 2017 when the then Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) government allotted 2,400 square yards of the same land for the same purpose.

However, many lawmakers and religious groups, who declared the decision as “un-Islamic”, opposed the decision. The opposition over the construction of the temple gained fire after the Khan government approved 100 million PKR for its construction during June this year.

Videos and reports of people, belonging to different Islamic school of thoughts and groups were seen offering prayers at the temple site, breaking down the initial construction work and vowing to fight against what they called illegal and un-Islamic construction of the Hindu temple. Amid growing anger among the locals, the construction work was stopped by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), who had constructed the boundary wall on the plot meant for the temple.

In July, an application was referred to the CII by the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs, seeking recommendations over allotment the land for the construction of the Hindu temple.

The Ministry also asked for advice over allocation of 100 million PKR by Prime Minister Khan for the construction of a crematorium and the temple itself. A case was also registered against the construction of the Hindu temple, seeking immediate stop to the construction work of the temple. The court referred the matter to the decision of the CII, which has not stated that an already established Hindu temple can be reopened for the Hindu community, but a new construction of the temple cannot be allowed.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    2nd Indian-origin candidate ... - https://t.co/oJIKFUKZRF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianoriginCandidates #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 11:29 am

    European nations reimpose lockdowns ... - https://t.co/YOE409SpZO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2ndWaveCovid #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #EU #Europe #EuropeCOVIDWave #EuropeanNations
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 11:26 am

    Covid-19 vaccine not likely to ... - https://t.co/9FdNANEZ3u Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Vaccine #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 11:23 am

    US Space Force's 2nd highest official ... - https://t.co/R9yXgzgImR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #DavidDThompson #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 11:10 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.