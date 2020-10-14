Panasonic announces tiny box-style video camera WASHINGTON: Panasonic has announced Lumix BGH1, a unique device that the company describes as a “box-style mirror-less cinema and live event camera.” According to The Verge, the mini camera has...

As Boris Johnson’s fame wanes, Rishi Sunak on the rise WASHINGTON: As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson flounders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rishi Sunak has been a beacon of calm and competence, intervening swiftly to spend billions of pounds supporting...

World Bank approves USD 12 billion to help developing countries get COVID-19 vaccines, treatments WASHINGTON: The World Bank approved USD 12 billion to help developing countries purchase novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines and treatments, the organization said in a statement. “The World Bank’s Board of...

Trump lashes out at ‘sleepy guy’ Biden who ‘will lift tariffs on China’ if elected JOHNSTOWN: During his rally at Johnstown, Pennsylvania, US President Donald Trump hit out at Joe Biden alleging that his Democratic Party opponent would, if elected lift tariffs imposed on China....

Pak opposition tears into islands ordinance, says will not allow Imran Khan govt to ‘sell land to China’ ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government is under fire from the opposition for taking control of two islands previously under the regional government of Sindh province, with various politicians accusing the Imran Khan-led...

Amitabh Bachchan pledges to join ‘any campaign’ that works for welfare of manual scavengers NEW DELHI: Talking about the plight of sanitation workers, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday termed manual scavenging as an “unconstitutional and illegal act” and said that he has pledged to...

With spike of 63,509 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 72,39,390 NEW DELHI: With a spike of 63,509 new cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 72,39,390 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health...

US slams UN for electing authoritarian regimes like China at UNHRC WASHINGTON: The United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, on Tuesday, slammed the United Nations for electing “authoritarian regimes” like China, Russia and Cuba into the UN Human Rights Council...

Neymar surpasses Ronaldo as Brazil’s second-highest goalscorer LIMA: Star striker Neymar surpassed Ronaldo and became the second most goal-scorer for Brazil with a hat-trick against Peru in the World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker...

How to Improve Car Loan Eligibility During the Pandemic? You are not alone if the current economic conditions have made it impossible for you to keep up with your finances. The Covid-19 crisis has triggered widespread job losses and...

Assam asked to be ready in Jan for corona vaccination: Minister GUWAHATI: The central government has asked Assam to be ready for the vaccination against coronavirus from January next year, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. “The central...

7 Indians abducted in Libya released NEW DELHI: Seven Indian nationals who were abducted in Libya last month have been released, the Indian government said in an official statement. The release came about on Sunday, nearly a...

Bangladesh rejects Chinese COVID vaccine trials DHAKA: The clinical trial of an experimental Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech in Bangladesh is now uncertain as the health ministry refused to co-financing the initiative as requested...

Safety Paramount: WHO on Johnson & Johnson halting COVID-19 vaccine trial GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that safety in research is crucial and is pleased to see developers acting by the rules, the WHO spokesperson told Sputnik regarding Johnson...

Is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan growing more likely? HONG KONG: Taiwan has always been the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) highest strategic priority, yet Beijing has felt the need to deepen its coercion against the island nation. Indeed, a...

With spike of 55,342 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 71,75,881 NEW DELHI: With a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health...

Manoj Kumar Bharti appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Indonesia NEW DELHI: Manoj Kumar Bharti, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Indonesia, informed the Ministry of...

GoM mulls strategy for COVID vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021 NEW DELHI: Group of ministers (GoM), headed by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, met on Tuesday to discuss the current national and international scenario of SARS-CoV2 virus and strategies that...

Trump tests negative for Covid-19: WH doctor WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus “on consecutive days”, White House doctor Sean Conley said in the first public disclosure about the US President’s health status...