India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Pandemic situation of indigenous American concerning: WHO chief

Pandemic situation of indigenous American concerning: WHO chief
July 21
11:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GENEVA: The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that his organization is deeply concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on indigenous peoples in the Americas, the current epicenter of the pandemic.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference on Monday that as of July 6, over 70,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths have been reported among indigenous peoples in the Americas, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Most recently, at least 6 cases have been reported among the Nahua people, who live in the Peruvian Amazon,” the WHO chief said.

According to him, there are up to 500 million indigenous peoples worldwide in over 90 countries, who often have a high burden of poverty, unemployment, malnutrition and both communicable and non-communicable diseases, making them more vulnerable to COVID-19 and its severe outcomes.

Dr. Tedros stressed that one of the key tools for suppressing transmission in indigenous communities, as well as other communities, is contact tracing.

“No country can get control of its epidemic if it doesn’t know where the virus is,” he noted. WHO’s Regional Office for the Americas has recently published recommendations for preventing and responding to COVID-19 among indigenous peoples, and WHO is also working with the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin to step up the fight against COVID-19, Tedros said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #UN offers help to India in dealing with Assam floods - https://t.co/Yv5MijyOAH Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/89dqIWkvGK
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:11 am

    Indian origin CBS TV reporter dies in ... - https://t.co/zKpZLtrrqE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/GhGCUAiNi6
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:08 am

    Oxford Covid-19 vaccine ... - https://t.co/ip9lDft2fu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AntiMalarialDrugâ€¦ https://t.co/spjvyPFcxh
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:05 am

    Cong slams Nadda for 'trolling' ... - https://t.co/1LfIhYmdd0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/26rkgtArN9
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:02 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.