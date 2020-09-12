India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Paresh Rawal as NSD Chairman: ‘Chance to share knowledge, experience with future generations’

Paresh Rawal as NSD Chairman: ‘Chance to share knowledge, experience with future generations’
September 12
10:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The National School Of Drama (NSD) appointed actor Paresh Rawal as Chairman on Thursday, and the veteran film and theatre actor says he is looking forward to sharing his knowledge and experience with the future generations.

“Yes, it is confirmed that I have been appointed Chairman of NSD. I am very happy! I have been doing theatre for the past 48 years. I started doing plays and stage performances since 1972. So, I know the performance part, as well as the structural part of it, the training, what it requires to prepare everyone in every aspect of theatre — the performing arts,” Rawal, told IANS.

“It will be a great opportunity for me to share my knowledge and experience with the future generations. I am really looking forward to it. I am ready to take responsibility and face the challenges along with it. It is a happy day for me and I want to look forward to my new role. Thank you,” he added.

Rawal, also a politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, takes a pragmatic line when asked if art has the power to unite and establish harmony in society given the current socio-cultural and political realities.

“I will tell you something. Whether it is our mythology — our epics like ï¿½Ramayana’ and ï¿½Mahabharata’ — or our holy books like the ï¿½Bhagavad Geeta’, the ï¿½Bible’, the ï¿½Quran Sharif’, we are told that truth wins and human beings should live in harmony and refrain from violence. But we all know what is happening in reality, right? People still get into violence. So, why are you putting the onus on art? I am slightly skeptical about this. On one hand, we hold peace talks and on the other hand we can all see what is going on in the world!” he replied.

However, he does believe that good art is powerful enough to offer a new perspective. “A good piece of art can provoke your thought, can offer you a new perspective. Whether you want take it home and apply it in life is still your choice.”

Widely respected for his versatility, Rawal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2014, and he won the National Film Award in 1994 as Best Supporting Actor for “Woh Chokri” and “Sir”. He is also widely known for his outstanding performance in the biopic “Sardar” (1993), where he essayed the titular role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Among his many popular roles are “Naam” (1986), “Shiva” (1990), “Tamanna” (1996), “Aitraaz” (2004), “Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!” (2008), “OMG: Oh My God!” (2012), and “Table No. 21” (2013).

He is particularly loved for his comic roles in commercial entertainers including “Andaz Apna Apna” (1994), “Chachi 420” (1997), “Hera Pheri” (2000), “Aankhen” (2002), “Awara Paagal Deewana” (2002), “Hungama” (2003), “Hulchul” (2004), “Garam Masala” (2005), “Phir Hera Pheri” (2006), “Bhagam Bhag” (2006), “Malamaal Weekly” (2006), “Welcome” (2007), and “Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?” (2010).

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Israel, #Bahrain reach peace deal - https://t.co/Hq3Qg4Q9Uq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ol5Vlmkop5
    h J R

    - September 12, 2020, 5:04 am

    Paresh Rawal as #NSD Chairman: 'Chance ... - https://t.co/vOe5DB52FR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Y0ALlmMFlY
    h J R

    - September 12, 2020, 5:01 am

    Agnivesh's body to be kept for final ... - https://t.co/1Y6MjM5nXU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/jSTdu4Bfcw
    h J R

    - September 12, 2020, 4:58 am

    Three #Bollywood personalities on NCB ... - https://t.co/0WsTr9vHDk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/P3kUGM7x9l
    h J R

    - September 12, 2020, 4:55 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.