Parimatch Sports Betting & Casino Review

There are not many global and recognized gambling platforms out there. If you were looking for just one, then take a closer look at Parimatch. It is a unique and secure platform that will provide you with high-quality gambling services. You can find out about the advantages and disadvantages of the bookmaker in our Parimatch review.

Pros and cons of Parimatch India

If you want to learn more about the pros and cons of the bookmaker, we recommend you to read our table:

Pros Cons The most famous payment method in India. There are some bad reviews about the support service. More than 1000 games in the casino. A big amount of the sports events. Developed mobile app. A good design and well-thought interface.

Methods of payment

Parimatch is convenient because you will find many payment methods, both for deposits and withdrawals. You will definitely find the way that suits you. Below you can see some of the payment options in Parimatch India:

UPI

NetBanking

Paytm

AstroPay card

Skrill

Neteller

Cryptocurrency, and others

Parimatch Welcome bonus

A welcome bonus is a type of reward for new players. This is done to attract people. Therefore, each bookmaker strives to offer the best conditions. Parimatch India offers favorable conditions for everyone.

You can get up to 12,000 rupees as a gift. You just need to register and make a deposit. According to your top-up amount, you will receive 150% extra.

How to get a bonus?

To receive such a bonus, you just need to register on the bookmaker’s website and then top up your balance. This is done through the menu. There, select the “Deposit” button, the payment method, enter the amount and details. Your money will be credited to your account within a couple of seconds. Remember that there is only 1 bonus per account. Also, there are some conditions for withdrawing winnings from bonus money. Read them before using them. For example, wagering requirements.

How to place a bet on the Parimatch website?

After registering and making a deposit, you should find out how Parimatch betting works.

Open the bookmaker’s website. At the top, you will see categories such as sports, casino, live casino, and so on. Choose a sport. All upcoming and popular events will appear on the main screen. Explore and choose from them, or on the left, you will find all the sports you can bet on. There are football, basketball, cricket, darts, horse races, and other rare competitions. Choose what you like. Check out the matches and choose one of them. Next, explore the possible types of bets. Click on the one you want to bet, enter the amount and confirm. Wait for the end of the match.

Parimatch Casino

Apart from the bookmaker, you can also use the casino services. You will find over 1000 games such as roulette, slots, poker, bingo, and so on. Just go to the casino section at the top of the screen. Also, you can test a live casino. This is a unique opportunity to play with real people without leaving your home.

FAQ

How to start playing Parimatch?

Just open the official website, create an account and make a deposit. After that, you will be able to place bets, play in the casino, receive bonuses, and many other functions.

What are the disadvantages of a bookmaker?

Parimatch is a world bookmaker that has been providing gambling services for a very long time. Cons are hard to find. However, there are some bad comments about the gambling provider’s support team.

In what ways can I make payment transactions?

You can choose from a list of options. Parimatch supports Skrill, Neteller, UPI, Visa, Mastercard, PayTM, and many others.

