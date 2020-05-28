Trump thanks Indian-American aide for seniors’ insulin deal WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump thanked Indian-American Seema Verma, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, for “working hard” on evolving Medicares â€˜Senior Savings Model, which will...

Death of US black man in custody sparks clashes WASHINGTON: Clashes erupted between protesters and police in the US city of Minneapolis over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody, the media reported. Video footage emerged showing,...

PM pays tributes to Savarkar on birth anniversary NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his 137th birth anniversary. Taking to twitter, the PM said “On...

Ayodhya saints, Babri plaintiff slam Pak remark on temple AYODHYA: Saints and seers in Ayodhya have reacted strongly to Pakistan’s statement on temple construction in corona times. The Pakistan foreign office has tweeted that “While world is grappling with...

Testing 1.3 bn people neither possible nor feasible: Harsh Vardhan NEW DELHI: Testing 1.3 billion people for COVID-19 is neither possible nor feasible, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in an exclusive interview with IANS on Thursday. Responding to a...

FM chairs meet to review financial stability measures amid Covid NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) through video conference to review the measures to maintain financial stability...

Parliamentary standing committee to meet on June 3 on lockdown NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee will be meeting on June 3 on the issue of nationwide lockdown. Sources said the Union Home Secretary will be briefing the committee on...

Localization in the global recession Dr. Satyavan Saurabh The supply and demand shock from the Covid-19 epidemic is expected to cause a global recession. Over the past several weeks, the global supply chain has been...

Self-knowledge is the beginning of wisdom Krishnamurti Through self-knowledge alone can suffering come to an end. After all, what does suffering mean â€“ not as a verbal explanation, but as a fact? How does suffering arise,...

Can India and Nepal resolve border dispute with elephant in the room? Shubha Singh India-Nepal relations have taken a sudden dip with angry rhetoric against Indian actions filling the public discourse in Nepal. Nepal released a new political map and Nepalese Prime...

China extends olive branch to India after US seeks discussion on HK NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: China extended reconciliatory messages to India after the US requested for an immediate online UN Security Council meeting to discuss a new legislation for Hong Kong to crush...

Trump offers to mediate between India, China NEW YORK: Despite his tensions with Beijing, US President Donald Trump has offered to “mediate or arbitrate” the border dispute between India and China as the situation heated up with...

Guterres urges avoiding actions raising tension on India-China border UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is watching the rising border tensions between India and China and has urged both countries not to do anything to heighten it. His spokesperson...

NASA, SpaceX postpone historic astronauts launch WASHINGTON: NASA and SpaceX postponed historic launch of two astronauts to space from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday due to bad weather. “Due to the weather conditions, the...

Pulwama-like tragedy averted in Kashmir, IED-laden car timely seized SRINAGAR: A major terror plot was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after the security forces recovered a car laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district....

Pvt-public partnership is working to bring Covid vaccine in India: Dr Harsh Vardhan ‘WE MUST LEARN TO LIVE WITH THE VIRUS EVEN AS WE CONTINUE OUR SOCIO-ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES’ New Delhi: The government’s point man on the gravest health emergency confronting the world...

Aus authorities baffled over 30-yr-old man’s death by COVID-19 CANBERRA: Australian authorities were scrambling on Thursday to find the source of a COVID-19 infection which killed a 30-year-old man in the remote mining town of Blackwater in Queensland state. The...

India-based firms spoofing WHO to hack global business leaders: Google SAN FRANSISCO: Several India-based firms are spoofing the World Health Organisation (WHO) by creating fake Gmail accounts and luring business leaders in disguise of informing them of latest Covid-19 announcements...

US COVID-19 deaths top 100,000: Johns Hopkins University NEW YORK: The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US topped 100,000 on Wednesday, reaching 100,047, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University....