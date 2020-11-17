India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Partnership with MPL leads us to new frontier for Team India, says Jay Shah

Partnership with MPL leads us to new frontier for Team India, says Jay Shah
November 17
11:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced its partnership with MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League, India’s largest esports platform, as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian Cricket Team.

Under the newly-inked strategic partnership, MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL Sports’ association with the BCCI will begin with India’s upcoming tour of Australia, 2020-21, which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys.

MPL

MPL

“The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. We look forward to working with a young Indian brand like MPL Sports to tap the potential that this sphere holds. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in an official BCCI release.

The senior men and women and the Under-19 teams are also a part of the deal for the new kits.

Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices.

“We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket team until 2023. We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Partnership with #MPL leads us to ... - https://t.co/sFtWXnnyOR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #BCCIIndia #BCCISouravGanguly #Cricket #IndianCricketTeam #IPL #IPLNews #JayShah #MobilePremiereLeague #MPLBCCIPartnership #MPLDOwnload #MPLIndiaSponsor
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 5:59 am

    @timesofindia: Barack Obama spent childhood years listening to Ramayana and Mahabharata https://t.co/ZglujNP7fC via @TOIWorld https://t.co/GjB7CN1NE1
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 5:52 am

    AAP's Raghav Chadha in Goa today for debate ... - https://t.co/wBbq6qlaLK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPGoa #AAPGoaParty #AAPPunjab #AAPVsBJP #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #ElectricityModel #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #GoaModel
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 5:52 am

    'Wonder Girl' #DC series in the development stage ... - https://t.co/0shHukcjbi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #DCComics #DCMovies #DCVsMARVEL #Entertainment #Hollywood #JoelleJones #Marvel #MarvelComics #Movies #MoviesNow
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 5:49 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.