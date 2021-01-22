India Post News Paper

Pashtun rights movement holds protest outside Pakistan Embassy in Paris


January 22
11:16 2021
PARIS: The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Thursday staged a protest outside the residence of the Pakistani ambassador to France against the wrongful detention of Ali Wazir and other PTM activists.

Ali Wazir, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and a senior leader of PTM advocating the political rights of the Pashtun community was arrested by the Sindh police on December 16, 2020, while returning from a ceremony to mark the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School attack in which more than 150 children and teachers were killed.
Talking about the plight of Wazir, a protestor informed that more than 20 of members his families were killed for speaking about the rights of the Pashtun.

“He is being prosecuted on anti-state charges. As per the FIR registered against Wazir and other PTM activists on December 7, 2020, Sindh police said that they were arrested on charges of hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing remarks against state institutions,” said a protestor. The protestors rejected the charges and demanded immediate and their unconditional release.

“PTM rejects the charges as baseless as Pashtuns are organising a peaceful movement for the recovery of missing persons and basic human rights,” said a protestor. “Pashtuns are victims of the Pakistan Establishment (Army), who arbitrarily arrest peaceful PTM leaders and activists and there are many instances of forced disappearances, kidnappings and killings of Pashtuns by the Pakistan army,” said the protestor.

The PTM France said that Pakistan has not only failed to bring the killers to justice but has tried to silence those who would ask for answers and accountability. The protestors gathered at the Embassy also raised the issue of Dr Said Alam Mehsud who too was arrested on anti-state charges. “We urge Pakistan to release PTM leaders Dr Said Alam Mehsud, Ali Wazir and others,” said a protestor. (ANI) 

