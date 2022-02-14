India Post News Paper

Pashtuns in exile in Paris hold anti-Pakistan protests

February 14
10:18 2022
PARIS: Pashtun activists in exile in Paris organized a protest to condemn Pakistan for its activities against Pashtuns carrying banners and chanting slogans against Pakistan at Place de la Republique on Sunday.

The protest was carried out to condemn the assassination attempt on PTM leader Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen. Pashtuns also demanded the release of PTM leader Ali Wazir and an end to the persecution of Pashtuns by the Pakistani Army, said Pakistani Journalist Taha Siddiqui.
They carried banners carrying anti-Pakistan messages– Pakistan is responsible for terrorism in the world, Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism.

Earlier, a similar protest was carried out where the Pashtun activists demonstrated in front of the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt on February 11.

The Frankfurt protest was carried out under the leadership of Aqeel Ahmad. Mohd Zareef and Sultani were other prominent leaders who were present in the demonstration and addressed the gathering.

Demonstrators were carrying banners and placards. They were shouting slogans against Pakistan– Pakistan: Stop killing Pashtuns, Pakistan is killing, The world is watching, Pakistan: A terrorist state, Pakistan: stop Pashtun genocide, Pakistan: stop terrorist attacks on Pashtuns.

PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen’s was attacked on February 2 in Pakistan’s restive province Balochistan. The PTM accuses the Pakistan military of conducting the attack. It accuses Islamabad of employing brute high handedness to stifle their voice for rights. They even accused authorities of arbitrarily arresting PTM activists and leaders.

Pashtuns, an ethnic minority blames Pakistan for marginalising them for years. They say they have not been accorded their rights. And their demand for the same has been brutally suppressed. (ANI)

