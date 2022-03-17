India Post News Paper

Pat Cummins feels proud of his team’s performance in 2nd Test against Pak

March 17
11:25 2022
KARACHI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins has said that he is proud of his team’s performance in the second Test against Pakistan, here in Karachi.

Babar Azam played an extraordinary knock of 196 as Pakistan managed to grind out an epic draw against Australia on the final day of the second Test in Karachi after batting through 171.4 overs to ensure the series remained deadlocked.
The action in the second Test went into the final over of the match, where Pakistan managed to draw the game with Mohammad Rizwan batting out till the end to see his team through.

“I think so, I think we had enough overs, it was a pretty good wicket even on day 4 and day 5. We created a few chances, but we failed to grab them. Mitch Swepson was fantastic on debut, his figures don’t do justice to the way he bowled. Nathan was impressive towards the end, as he always does on day 5. For an Australian team to bat over two days at the start of a Test match, I don’t think we’ve done that for a long time,” said Cummins after the final day ended.

“Lots of positives from this match and so far in the series. The way we batted was fantastic, the way we hunted and took those wickets on day 3 with reverse swing, that was brilliant as well. And we were always ahead in the game, so really proud of the boys,” he added.

Both teams walked away with four points each in the WTC standings and continue to occupy the top two spots. (ANI)

#sportsAustralia CricketAustralia Vs PakistanAustrlia tour of pakistanHaris RaufKarachi TestPakistan CricketPakistan TourPakistan vs Australia NewsPCB
