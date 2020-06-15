India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Patients recovering from Covid-19 need care, support

Patients recovering from Covid-19 need care, support
June 15
15:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Patients recovering from Covid-19 who are discharged from hospital may continue to need care and support as many of them could develop persistent psychological difficulties as a result of their experiences of illness and treatment, say new guidelines from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

Some recovering patients may also present with varying degrees of communication or cognitive impairment, NHS said, adding that the impact of Covid-19 on patients is a rapidly-evolving picture and comprehensive data is not yet available on all aspects.

So primary and community health services should work with families, care homes and domiciliary care to support the provision of holistic care for patients discharged from hospital after Covid-19.

There is evidence that patients with Covid-19 experience a high prevalence of the thromboembolic disease in which blood clots form in blood vessels, according to the NHS.

Furthermore, some patients treated in intensive care units with severe Covid-19 develop pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Patients with pulmonary embolic disease will require treatment based upon review by appropriate teams to define the optimal duration of anticoagulation and long-term follow-up, according to the document titled ‘After-care needs of inpatients recovering from COVID-19’.

Over 297,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK, while more than 41,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @BBCBreaking: US Air Force fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed in North Sea, during training mission https://t.co/QZBhsWEuXi
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 10:40 am

    #China to launch new airline despite travel downturn - https://t.co/nbT71w9ZXH Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/f7fJd9qHHX
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 10:39 am

    US riots symptom of deep-rooted crisis: ... - https://t.co/ocWfkW5JAs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/TGDB7sUtWV
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 10:33 am

    First 'observant' Sikh graduates ... - https://t.co/BasjriRYhj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Nd3c0LF3Vv
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 10:30 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.