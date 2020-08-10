India Post News Paper

PCA names upcoming stadium after erstwhile Patiala ruler

August 10
11:06 2020
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh

Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cricket Association has decided to name its upcoming stadium near here after the last ruler of erstwhile Patiala state, late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who had played a Test match for India in 1934.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by association president Rajinder Gupta. The erstwhile ruler is the father of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The PCA has also started renovating its existing Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali by upgrading its infrastructure.

