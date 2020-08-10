PCA names upcoming stadium after erstwhile Patiala ruler

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organisations BEIJING: China has announced unspecified sanctions against 11 US politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out...

Balochistan, Sindhi nationalists unite to oppose Pak, China, CPEC NEW DELHI: The closer Pakistan slides to China, the further Balochistan inches away from Pakistan. Surging Baloch nationalism has found a new partner – a pro-freedom organisation in Sindh, which...

Wet runways caused 75 percent of runway overruns by planes NEW DELHI: Runway overruns account for 16 per cent of fatal incidents involving airlines and in 75 per cent of overruns, the runways are either wet or contaminated. These are...

Russia plans to register 1st Covid vax this week MOSCOW: Russia is reportedly going ahead with its plan to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine this week before it starts mass vaccination in October, despite safety concerns raised from...

Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19 NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and asked his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus. “On a...

PM inaugurates submarine OFC connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, which will enable delivery of faster and more reliable mobile...

Now ‘boat ambulance’ service to be launched in Maharashtra MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has given the green signal for launching a “boat ambulance-cum-mobile medical unit” service between Mumbai and Raigad, on an experimental basis, an official said here on...

Punjab a new headache for Congress amid Rajasthan crisis NEW DELHI: With crisis still looming large in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress is now facing a tough time to contain the feud in Punjab where two Rajya Sabha...

In new high, India conducts over 7 lakh COVID tests in 24 hrsÂ NEW DELHI: Though its tally of Covid-19 cases has crossed 21.53 lakh so far, India is continuing with its policy of ramping up tests and has set a new high...

PCA names upcoming stadium after erstwhile Patiala ruler CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cricket Association has decided to name its upcoming stadium near here after the last ruler of erstwhile Patiala state, late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who had played a...

US Covid-19 cases surpass 5 million NEW YORK: The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed the 5 million mark on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns...

Global COVID-19 cases top 19.7mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 19.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 729,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning,...

Sushant’s brother-in-law calls out scribe for ‘toxic Bihari families’ comment MUMBAI: Vishal Kirti, the US-based brother-in-law of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has slammed a media report for what he feels are demeaning remarks about Bihari families. Vishal, who is...

Adidas, Puma look to fight it out for Team India kit sponsorship NEW DELHI: Sports apparel companies Adidas and Puma are set for a head on battle to gain the rights to become Team India’s next kit sponsors as Nike’s 14-year deal...

Artisans in Etah make 2,100kg bell for Ram temple ETAH (UP): A team of artisans at Jalesar town in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh have forged a bell weighing a whopping 2,100 kg for the new Ram temple in...

India dismisses controversy over Buddha’s birthplace NEW DELHI: India categorically said on Sunday that Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini in Nepal thereby defusing a controversy about Lord Buddha’s birth place after Nepal had responded to...

Versatile filmmaker Nidheya Suresh India Post News Service Los Angeles based Indian filmmaker, Nidheya Suresh has signed up for multiple projects with A. Rivas Media. After writing, directing and producing multiple award-winning short films,...

PM Oli opens new fronts of Indo-Nepal disputes NEW DELHI/KATHMANDU: Needling India further, the K.P. Oli-led Nepal government has started the construction of a helipad at a disputed site in Bihar besides beginning the installation of 360-degree CCTV...