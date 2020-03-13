PCS Chicago 2020 board formed

PALATINE, IL: Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS) officials formed their working board for the year 2020. PCS is an all volunteer non-profit community service organization which aims to promote Punjabi Culture within the Punjabi community and also share it with the mainstream Americans.

In a PCS officials’ meeting recently, Kevindeep Singh Atwal was selected to be the honorary PCS Chairman for 2020.

Kevindeep Singh Atwal is a business development professional at Discover Financial Services, a leading payment network headquartered in Riverwoods, IL. Previously, Kevin led the Apple Pay international expansion and transit programs at Apple, Inc. based in Cupertino, CA. Kevin has considerable international experience having lived, studied or worked in the Chicago Metropolitan Area, London, Hong Kong, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Kevin has considerable passion for Punjabi music routinely playing the Punjabi Dhol on PCS’ float in the annual Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade. He brings a love of Punjabi culture to his role as Chairman of the Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago, having participated in PCS programs for nearly 30 years.

“I am looking forward to be working with the Punjabi Community and youth to celebrate PCS programs this year,” said the PCS Chairman Kevindeep Singh Atwal.

Balwinder Singh Girn was named the new PCS president. Balwinder Singh Girn, an electrical engineer, mathematician and Information Technology Project Management professional , is currently on the Board of Advisors and a 2011 past President of Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago. He is a Senior Project Manager with Northern Trust Corporation, a wealth and asset management company in Chicago, and has received many accolades and awards.

“We have a dedicated team of PCS officials working hard to show results in connecting our next generation to Punjabi roots through PCS programs,” said the incoming PCS President Balwinder Singh Girn.

Other directors on the 2020 PCS board as elected are, Manjeet Singh Bhalla – Senior Vice President, Parvinder Singh Nanua – Vice President, Bhupinder Singh Dhaliwal -Executive Secretary, Bikram Singh Sohi – Finance Director, Navtej Singh Sohi – Asstt. Executive Secretary, Gurlal Singh Bhattal – Asstt. Finance Director, Parmjot Singh Parmar – Youth Director, and Gurpreet Singh Sidhu – Inter-Community Director.

Upcoming activities include the PCS flagship cultural event “Rangla Punjab 2020” on Saturday April 11, 2020, 6:30 PM at Hemmens Cultural Center Auditorium, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL 60120. “The Bhangra and Giddha team practices are in full swing and more than 350 local community youth performers are getting ready to entertain the audience, while learning Punjabi culture and networking with other youth from our community,” said Navtej Singh Sohi the practice coordinator.

“Due to limited seating, families and community members are advised to purchase their tickets in advance, because just the performers and their families may fill up the auditorium. Children under 10 years have free entry but no separately assigned free seats provided, they sit with their families. Front rows V.I.P. tickets include delicious dinner,” said Bikram Singh Sohi, the ticket sales coordinator and finance director.

Event sponsors and vendor booths are welcome. P.C.S. is a non-profit all-volunteer community service organization devoted to promoting Punjabi culture, performing arts, education, sports, and good citizenship in the Chicago Metropolitan area and beyond.

Comments

comments