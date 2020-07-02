India Post News Paper

Peaceful demonstration outside Chinese Embassy

Peaceful demonstration outside Chinese Embassy
July 02
15:24 2020
Demonstaration Against China

Demonstration Against China

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: A well-knit group of inspired Indian Americans from across Chicagoland and neighboring State of Indiana demonstrated in front of the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago on Thursday, June 25 around 4 pm.

Due to the regulations pertaining to the spread of Corona19, large demonstrations were not permitted. THE City of Chicago will not issue permit for any large demonstrations but allowed less than 15 people to demonstrate in their individual capacity.

The demonstrators carried various placards denouncing China for its aggression against India and other neighboring countries. The Staff of Chinese Consulate had sought the help of private security to meet any untoward development but the demonstration was totally peaceful and no violence took place. Several members of the Chinese Consulate Staff came out to witness the protests.

Demonstaration Against China

Demonstration Against China

Among the participating demonstrators were Dr. Bharat Barai, Amar Upadhyay, Hemant Patel, Amitabh Mittal, Nirav Patel, Pravin Gandhi, Raijibhai Patel, Rakesh Malhotra, J. Diganvekar. Rohit Joshi, Yogesh Shah, Vandana Jhingan.

 

