Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

People across country divided by culture, united by chants for Modi: Amit Shah in J’khand

People across country divided by culture, united by chants for Modi: Amit Shah in J’khand
May 08
16:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHANBAD: Asserting that the BJP will be re-elected to power in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, BJP chief Amit Shah Wednesday claimed that people in this country were divided by tastes and culture, but united by their chants in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally here, Shah said the Congress could not do in 55 years what the Modi-led government did for the welfare of the poor in five years.

“I have visited almost all states for my election campaigns. People across the country have different tastes and culture. What is common everywhere is the chants in favour of Modi,” he stated.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP president said the Congress president goes on vacations as soon as the temperature starts soaring during summer.

“On one hand, you have Modi, who did not take a single leave in 20 years. On the other, you have Rahul Gandhi, who goes on long vacations to places, leaving his mother worried about his whereabouts,” he stated.

Shah also said people have been looking for a “leader, who would dedicate his life for the country, not serve the interests of his family”.

“What the Modi-led government did for the welfare of the poor in five years, the Congress could not achieve it in 55 years,” he insisted.

Iterating that the infiltrators will be thrown out of the country, once his party comes to power again at the Centre, he said, “When NRC implemented to drive out intruders, who are like termites, Rahul baba and company raised the issue of human rights. I would like to ask them when innocent jawans were killed and their families suffered, where was their concern?”

Talking about the NDA dispensation’s development initiatives in Jharkhand, the BJP boss said it was his government that opened medical colleges in Hazaribag and Dumka, set up a cancer hospital in Ranchi and launched a 4000MW power plant at Patratu.

“In the 13th Finance Commission, the UPA government had allotted Rs 55,253 crore for the development of Jharkhand.

The Modi government has given a sum of over 3 lakh crore to the state in five years,” he added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.