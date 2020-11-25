India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

People make shocking excuses to evade Rs 2,000 fine

People make shocking excuses to evade Rs 2,000 fine
November 25
11:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: “Sir, I have removed the mask for just one minute, was wearing it for the whole day.” This is one of the excuses that people give when they caught flouting norms and to evade the Rs 2,000 fine.

The Delhi government has increased the fine for not wearing masks in the public places to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500 earlier.

In this situation when people caught by the Civil Defence guards for not wearing masks, they make shocking excuses. One of the common and most given excuse is, “Ohh… I forgot to wear it as I was in hurry.” “I was wearing it since morning, I have just removed as it was causing irritation,” the second most given excuse.

Along with Delhi Police, Delhi Civil Defense Volunteers have also been deployed at various places in Delhi to make people aware in crowded places as well as imposing fines on those who violate the rules.

“Whenever people violate the rules, we also explain them. Some people do the same thing again after some time,” said Sanjiv Kumar Yadav, an inspector posted at Sarojini Nagar Market. “When we issue challans, people start making excuses. Some infringers say, Challans are too expensive, please don’t, I don’t have money… forgive me,” he added.

Yadav said, “Some people accuse us that they keep all the money on their own. Some people say – we do not earn so much as you are cutting the challan.” He said that not many challans have been cut so far, because since the challan has become expensive, most people have started following the rules.

A civil defence volunteer said, “Some people deliberately eat on the streets, so that they do not have to put a mask on the mouth. But when we explain them they say ‘I am eating’.”

He said, “Some people even carry empty bottles of cold drinks in their hands, and when we ask them to follow the norms they say ‘I am having a cold drink’.”

The volunteer said, “Some parents also bring their children to the market, who remove the masks from the mouth. We also explain them quite often, but then cut the challan for the same carelessness. So parents say – ‘Forgive the little child, he has mistakenly put down the mask’.”

It would be surprising to know that some people even represent themselves as ill to evade fines. Even they give excuses that “I am an asthma patient, please excuse me.” Some others say, I am sick, I was feeling dizzy, so I have taken the mask down.

Most infringers pretend not to have money or to forget it. Some people even pretend their position. Someone either claims to be a lawyer or is a government officer and every effort is made for not getting fined. Civil Defense Volunteers reported that women make more excuses than men. They sometimes make our complaint to the police that “how did he take my photo”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona dies of heart attack: Reuters https://t.co/lxkER64JMt
    h J R

    - November 25, 2020, 5:21 pm

    China firmly opposes India's move to ... - https://t.co/tHRcR3ndvG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseMobileApplications #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndiaDefeatsChina #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh
    h J R

    - November 25, 2020, 8:34 am

    'Tarun Gogoi was my guru': Rahul Gandhi - https://t.co/E0CsrOr7JV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 25, 2020, 8:30 am

    Working on 'Delhi Crime' assuaged my ... - https://t.co/PkwlzcplRZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ActorRasikaDugal #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #DelhiCrime #EmmyAwards #Entertainment #Hollywood #IndianWebSeries #InternationalAwrds #Movies #RasikaDgal
    h J R

    - November 25, 2020, 8:28 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.