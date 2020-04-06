Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

PepsiCo India commits 25,000 testing kits, over 50 lakh meals

PepsiCo India commits 25,000 testing kits, over 50 lakh meals
April 06
13:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Extending its support to the fight against coronavirus pandemic, PepsiCo India has committed to provide 25,000 testing kits to healthcare and diagnostic facilities. Further, the company has also committed to provide over 50 lakh meals to support families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“PepsiCo India along with PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, has committed to provide over 5 million meals to support families impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. This initiative is part of PepsiCo’s #GiveMealsGiveHope global programme. The company is also extending support to the healthcare and diagnostic facilities, supplementing their efforts to combat the pandemic by providing 25,000 COVID-19 testing kits,” the company said in a statement.

PepsiCo India has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide cooked meals to the underserved communities, through their centralised kitchens where they are partnering closely with the local authorities for distribution of meals. The company has also partnered with Smile Foundation to provide dry food rations to support meals for over 8,000 vulnerable families adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the testing kits, PepsiCo India has partnered with Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND). FIND, a non-profit organization, is World Health Organization’s (WHO) collaborating centre for laboratory strengthening and diagnostic technology evaluation. It works closely with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

“These testing kits will be deployed across public and private healthcare laboratories identified by the Indian Government to scale up access to COVID-19 testing,” it said.

Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said: “India, like the rest of the world, is facing an unprecedented challenge. We at PepsiCo India are fully committed to supporting the nation in its fight against COVID-19. Providing meals to the economically weaker sections and testing kits to the diagnostic units are critical requirements at this stage.”

He further added that, PepsiCo India stands committed to lending its full support to both the Central and state governments in their fight to collectively overcome the global health challenge.

To further mobilise funds, PepsiCo India has launched a double matching gifts programme which involves its employees lending their support to communities that are impacted by COVID-19. As part of the programme, PepsiCo Foundation will match all employee donations by two-fold and give the total accumulated fund to the NGO partners working with the company.

“PepsiCo globally has announced its commitment to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The major focus of this global effort includes providing protective gear to healthcare workers, testing and screening services as well as providing 50 million meals through various partnerships,a the company statement said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Does US leadership is taking right decisions over COVID 19 crisis?

  • YES (61%, 19 Votes)
  • NO (39%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 31

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

PepsiCo India commits 25,000 testing kits, over 50 lakh meals - https://t.co/5bAXW7IrlX Get your news featured use… https://t.co/zeuHzTZ1dJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 6, 2020, 8:24 am

UK PM still in hospital over 'persistent COVID-19 symptoms' - https://t.co/l6UWWQKxRp Get your news featured use… https://t.co/wqPRov9p4O
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 6, 2020, 8:21 am

#Americans asked to brace for 'saddest', 'hardest' week - https://t.co/IUIbO4pgT7 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Z1qPsSy9cZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 6, 2020, 8:18 am

Identification of #Hotspots, rate of doubling to determine ... - https://t.co/ySz2k6BFwB Get your news featured us… https://t.co/lIScbBV3xL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 6, 2020, 8:16 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.