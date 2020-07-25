India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Percentage of people hoarding ration, medicines increased post lockdown

Percentage of people hoarding ration, medicines increased post lockdown
July 25
17:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The percentage of people hoarding ration and medicine for more than three months has massively increased post lockdown, due the persistent uncertainty amid the coronavirus situation.

According to the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted between March 16 and July 22, no one used to collect the essentials for more than one week prior to the lockdown. However, the purchasing pattern and behaviour of the customers changed drastically after it was imposed.

The poll shows the level of preparedness among the people. Interestingly, four months after the nation-wide shutdown, 54.3 per cent people now have ration, medicine or money for these items for more than three weeks at home, while 44.7 per cent have it for less than three weeks.

If the data is broken down into weeks, 5 per cent have ration, medicine and money for three weeks, 27.7 per cent have hoarded it for a month, while 21.6 per cent have it for more than a month.

On the other side, 12.2 per cent people have the items for less than a week, 19 per cent have it for one week and 13.5 per cent for two weeks.

The IANS-Cvoter survey was conducted on more than 1,000 randomly-selected respondents across 1,000 assembly segments from March 16 to July 22. The respondents were interviewed in 10 different languages.

The data holds importance at a time the country is facing the wrath of the deadly virus, which has claimed over 30,000 lives and infected as many as 12 lakh Indians. India has also logged the world’s third-largest case load, after the US and Brazil.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India's corona fatality rate down to 2.35% - https://t.co/EZXM0SJxe9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/UsrdJo7sgq
    h J R

    - July 25, 2020, 1:30 pm

    More steps likely to check ... - https://t.co/yTvuA2GcYu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BoycottChinaâ€¦ https://t.co/J02YOPvciQ
    h J R

    - July 25, 2020, 12:06 pm

    Percentage of people hoarding ration, medicines increased post lockdown - https://t.co/XUyGi9GmPG Get your news feâ€¦ https://t.co/YM4goEvtNp
    h J R

    - July 25, 2020, 12:04 pm

    BCCI focussed on successful hosting of #IPL, not ticket revenue - https://t.co/gwh13r35ny Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/2Zuo1huJdq
    h J R

    - July 25, 2020, 11:59 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.