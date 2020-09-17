India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Philadelphia online retailer asked to withdraw Ganesh bedspreads 

Philadelphia online retailer asked to withdraw Ganesh bedspreads 
September 17
15:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans have asked Wayne (a Philadelphia suburb) based online retailer “4Rissa” to apologize and withdraw bedspreads carrying images of Hindu deities, calling it highly inappropriate. 

Any inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu symbols or deities or concepts or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees, it is contended. 

The concern is voiced by RajanZed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, indicating that Lord Shiva, goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, goddess Saraswati were highly revered in Hinduism and they were meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used for lying or putting your feet on, trampling during love-making, absorbing urine of children/others, etc. 

The Online retailers should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of divine Hindu deities to be placed on bedspreads, Rajan said. 

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical

Product descriptions of objectionable bedspreads carrying images of Lord Shiva, goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, goddess Saraswati listed attributes of each deity on “4Rissa” website; where each bedspread was described as gorgeous, hand-loomed, unique and vibrant tie-dye; with “perfect size for a twin bed”; and priced at $22. 

Opened in 2000, “premier store” “4Rissa” sells varied selection of clothing, decor, jewelry, etc.; “to assist you in leading a mindful lifestyle” and ships to all countries.  

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Corona Virus a 'Bio Weapon' Deveoped By China?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    New York Indian #Community ... - https://t.co/ZMnK30sNDp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ltS4mxJZHY
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 10:23 am

    Philadelphia online retailer asked to withdraw ... - https://t.co/5jg0Upn2CV Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Mc6wFkQVdm
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 10:20 am

    Hindi Club celebrates 10th annual ... - https://t.co/lSi7RjWpzY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/SqJGqiPr0p
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 10:15 am

    PM Modi’s tweets on Mission K ... - https://t.co/EPKPpSGboq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases… https://t.co/HeXY8ULVyj
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 10:10 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.