Philadelphia online retailer asked to withdraw Ganesh bedspreads 

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans have asked Wayne (a Philadelphia suburb) based online retailer “4Rissa” to apologize and withdraw bedspreads carrying images of Hindu deities, calling it highly inappropriate.

Any inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu symbols or deities or concepts or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees, it is contended.

The concern is voiced by RajanZed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, indicating that Lord Shiva, goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, goddess Saraswati were highly revered in Hinduism and they were meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used for lying or putting your feet on, trampling during love-making, absorbing urine of children/others, etc.

The Online retailers should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of divine Hindu deities to be placed on bedspreads, Rajan said.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical

Product descriptions of objectionable bedspreads carrying images of Lord Shiva, goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, goddess Saraswati listed attributes of each deity on “4Rissa” website; where each bedspread was described as gorgeous, hand-loomed, unique and vibrant tie-dye; with “perfect size for a twin bed”; and priced at $22.

Opened in 2000, “premier store” “4Rissa” sells varied selection of clothing, decor, jewelry, etc.; “to assist you in leading a mindful lifestyle” and ships to all countries.

