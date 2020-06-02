Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating NEW DELHI: Global credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Services on Monday downgraded India’s sovereign ratings as it sees challenges piled up on the country’s policymaking institutions to mitigate the risks...

Is a Biden-Obama Ticket likely? A raft of leading female politicians have had their names called up in Biden’s Veep stakes, of which a few have already been trotted out in a parade of media...

Washington records fresh COVID-19 cases amid protests WASHINGTON: The District of Columbia, where Washington is situated, announced a fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the figures to 8,857, amid the protests that have continued in the city for last...

Nepal faces shortage of vital medical supplies KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Department of Health Services said it does not have a single ventilator in store for hospitals amid a rapid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the...

Backwaters of Kerala Tranquil cruises that are once in a lifetime experience The scenic backwaters of Kerala comprise serene stretches of lakes, canals and lagoons located parallel to the coast of the Arabian...

Philanthropic service to distressed migrants JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Dubai-based auto-magnate and philanthropist Kulwinder Singh Bassi has contributed 1000 kilograms of ‘desi-ghee’ worth approximately Rs. five lakh for ‘Guru...

Guru Nanak Mission donates hand sanitizer machines JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: In a noble gesture, Guru Nanak Mission Welfare Society Phagwara, an NGO, donated recently four hand sanitizer machines for...

Corona frontline warriors honored by Punjab Young Peace Council JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Punjab Young Peace Council on May 20th honored frontline corona warriors of police for their untiring, honest, and committed...

Richa Sharma: Artistes at virtual concerts should be paid NEW DELHI: With social distancing being need of the hour, virtual concerts have become the latest trend. Singer Richa Sharma is all for it, but says such concerts should not...

Is your job killing you? NEW YORK: Researchers have revealed that stress, lack of autonomy and ability at the workplace or due to the demanding jobs can lead to depression and death. The study, published...

Diet rich in fruits and vegetables may protect heart health NEW YORK: A diet rich in fruits and vegetables given over a relatively short period of time was associated with significantly lower levels of markers for subclinical cardiac damage and...

Unique underground library has 900,000 books in Rajasthan JAIPUR: The libraries come in different shapes and sizes across the world. But the one laying beneath a temple at the Bhadariya village of the Thar Desert region in Rajasthan...

Virtually visit these Australian ocean pools NEW DELHI: Dotting the beautiful Australian coastline, ocean pools, or ocean baths allow one to experience the public seawater in a pool built out into the ocean or carved directly...

Want Indian students come to country for study: Wells WASHINGTON: COVID-19 has created enormous anxiety and uncertainty but the US administration wants that Indian students come to the country for study, a senior American diplomat told a Washington DC-based...

Cash, long a refuge in uncertain times, now under suspicion BEIRUT: In troubled times, people have been known to hoard currency at home a financial security blanket against deep uncertainty. But in this crisis, things are different. This time cash itself, passed...

Vande Bharat Mission by the Consulate of India, San Francisco Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service San Francisco: India launched the second phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission‘ from the United States on May 19 under which Air India is expected...

Relaxation in re-issuance of OCI Guidelines till 31st December 2020 India Post News Service In consideration of the ongoing lockdown, the Ministry of External Affairs has communicated clarity on the re-issuance of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards. It has...

Pak spies posed as clerks in Indian Army to gather info NEW DELHI: After two Pakistan High Commission officials who were caught spying on Sunday, an operation by Military Intelligence (MI) found that the men would visit Indian defence personnel posing...