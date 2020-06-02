India Post News Paper

Philanthropic service to distressed migrants

June 02
11:27 2020
Kulwinder Singh Bassi

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Dubai-based auto-magnate and philanthropist Kulwinder Singh Bassi has contributed 1000 kilograms of ‘desi-ghee’ worth approximately Rs. five lakh for ‘Guru Ka Langar’ (free community kitchen) at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, New Delhi.

Hailing from Phagwara and settled in Dubai, Mr. Bassi is Chairman of Car Fare Group in the UAE as well as of International Cambridge School at Phagwara. He said that he was extremely impressed with the services of the needy by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DSGPC) during the current Corona-induced lockdown.

 “The services rendered to the distressed migrant laborers marching in millions to their home states in extremely uncharitable conditions have left me spell-bound”, remarked Mr. Bassi.

The DSGPC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked Mr. Bassi for his contribution. It may be mentioned here that Mr. Bassi has donated millions of rupees for socio-religious causes both in Dubai, his hometown Phagwara, and native village Talwan/Kotrani in Punjab (India).

His wife Mrs. Jassi Bassi, MD, Car Fare Group – the flagship company of Messrs. Bassi, also actively engages herself in charity with an orphanage of girls near Kharar as well as various social welfare projects in Dubai.

