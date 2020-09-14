India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Photos, videos allowed in flight, not recording equipment’

‘Photos, videos allowed in flight, not recording equipment’
September 14
14:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday said that passengers on board a flight can take photos and videos, but cannot use any recording equipment which would create chaos, disrupt flight operations and violate safety norms.

The clarification comes after the aviation regulator earlier said that a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane.

“It is clarified that a bonafide passenger travelling in an aircraft engaged in scheduled air transport services may do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft which in flight, take-off and landing. However, this permission does not include use of any recording equipment which imperils or compromises air safety; violates prevalent norms, creates chaos or disruption during operation of light or expressly prohibited by crew,” said the DGCA circular on Sunday.

It said that action may be initiated against those persons found in violation of the guidelines. The directives come in the wake of the incident onboard a Chandigarh-Mumbai IndiGo flight on September 9. On Friday, the DGCA had directed IndiGo to take action against the passengers responsible for unruly behaviour and protocol violations on the flight with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut onboard.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Xi's ability to intimidate runs dry ... - https://t.co/jCB4Ei3p70 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/wmHqE1I26c
    h J R

    - September 14, 2020, 9:58 am

    US State Dept releases new webpage on ... - https://t.co/JYlcb8XJf1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/JMRsrDnWm1
    h J R

    - September 14, 2020, 9:52 am

    Is project #Khalistan ... - https://t.co/u79smQMmzp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AProjectOfPakistanâ€¦ https://t.co/NcQIurNuAb
    h J R

    - September 14, 2020, 9:48 am

    Big B 1st celebrity voice on Amazon ... - https://t.co/ANpi83YBCj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rypfIEWvwN
    h J R

    - September 14, 2020, 9:21 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.