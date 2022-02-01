India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Physical copies of Budget 2022-23 arrive at Parliament

Physical copies of Budget 2022-23 arrive at Parliament
February 01
10:25 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, a truck loaded with budget copies arrived at Parliament on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature ‘bahi khata’, she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

Notably, several opposition parties in the Business Advisory Committee meeting that took place on Monday afternoon chaired by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, objected to the government presenting a paperless Union Budget and Economic Survey.

Sources said that these Lok Sabha leaders conveyed to the government via the Speaker that it would be impossible to download every document from the internet, read it and process it in time for reactions.

As per the sources, privy to the details of the meeting Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury floor leader of the Lok Sabha for the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the TMC, Vinayak Raut from Shiv Sena, and Supriya Sule of NCP were some of the leaders who spoke about the subject.

Sources further stated that during the meeting, the Lok Sabha Speaker asked the government to see what can be done to address the concern of the opposition MPs.

It is being said that in the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the opposition that he would take note of their concerns, although the people’s budget and the survey was a huge boost to promote contactless documentation.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister is also said to have told the members that he will be speaking to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about their concerns.

The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

On Monday, she tabled this year’s Economic Survey, centred around the theme of “Agile approach”, which forecasted India’s economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during Financial Year 2021-22 and by 8-8.5 per cent in fiscal 2023 beginning 1 April.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address.

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
BahikhataBudget 2022Budget 2022 datesBudget 2022 ExpectationsBudget 2022 IndiaBudget 2022 SessionBudget TalksEconomyNarendra ModiNirmala SitharamanRam Nath KovindTax Slabs 2022TechbizUnion Budget 2022-23
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 28th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.