PIB sets up fact-check unit to combat fake news related to govt

November 29
16:05 2019
NEW DELHI: In a bid to combat fake news, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has set up a fact-checking unit to verify news related to the government’s ministries, departments and schemes. The Ministry on Thursday urged people to email snapshots of any “dubious material” they come across on any platform including social media and it will get it checked.

“Received a forward that looks too good to be true!!! or maybe came across a piece of news that you want verified !! Send it across and we will Fact Check it for you, no questions asked,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on its official Twitter handle.

“Ever wondered if a WhatsApp forward is true or just fake news? Or if a tweet/ FB (Facebook) post is real? Fret no more! it said with the hashtag ‘PIB Fact Check’. It also adds that only material related with government ministries, departments and schemes will be fact-checked.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has repeatedly called for combating fake news and even said recently that it is more dangerous than paid news. On Thursday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had expressed concern over the “menace” of fake news and urged bodies such as the Press Council of India and News Broadcasters Association to come up with a mechanism to check the phenomenon.

He had also stressed on the need to maintain objectivity and accuracy in the dissemination of information to readers and viewers. PTI

